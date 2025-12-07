Jigs and Wheels tractor run set up for local hospitalised after wasp attack

The Jigs and Wheels tractor run in Modeligo, Co. Waterford, on Saturday, December 20 will raise funds for the Seamus (Sham) Ryan Fund.

While operating a digger on 0ctober 10, Sham was stung by a nest of wasps, which caused him to go into anaphylactic shock and suffer a cardiac arrest.

Micheal Dalton of the organising committee said: "Thanks to the efforts of First Responders, he was airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where the medics battled to save his life.

"Their care has given him a second chance.

"However, Sham's journey is far from over."

Dalton explained that Sham is currently waiting for a bed in the National Rehabilitation Centre, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin, where he will begin what is expected to be "a long and challenging road to recovery".

"The rehab needed for Sham will be intensive and the costs associated - travel, time away from work, ongoing therapies and unforeseen expenses - will impose a heavy strain financially," Dalton said.

"We are asking for people's support to help ease the financial burden during this incredibly difficult time.

"Any donation, no matter the the size, is welcome."

Sham Ryan

Sham (56) and his wife Emer live in Modeligo with their children Clodagh and James.

Sham worked on many projects across Munster while operating a track machine for Liam Whelan Plant Hire, Dungarvan, over the last 20-plus years.

Dalton said: "Sham has been operating machinery since his early teens.

"While tractors, dump trucks and dozers are not any issue for our Sham, he is best known for his digger skills, from a micro digger right up to a 75t.

"For Sham, no job is too big or too small and neither is the machine."

Dalton said that the tractor run is gig being held in a small rural community which "has a massive heart for this worthwhile fundraiser", and noted that it is also being supported by all of the neighbouring parishes and communities.

"Sham has acquaintances from Dunmore East to Tallow, from Youghal to Kilmanahan and that's just in Co. Waterford," said Dalton.

"Sham's real skill is his ability to transfer all of the day's digging into a story, often shared with others at a timber counter with a pint to clear the throat of the day's dust.

"Sometimes the story might have to be told again with a fresh pint on hand," he laughed.

Next steps

The next course of action for Sham is to get into the National Rehabilitation University Hospital in Dun Laoghaire as soon as he is strong enough to travel and participate.

"We wish Sham best wishes for a speedy and full recovery and we hope that the wider communities' efforts will help Sham and his family during this tough time and long road to recovery," Dalton said.

The Jigs and Wheels committee includes: Michael Dalton, Dolores Reddy, William and Liam Whelan, Eamon Foley, Pa Dalton, Martin Fitzgerald, Barry Dunford, Tomas Quinlan, Stephen Power, and Dave Osbourne.

The tractor run will start from the Modeligo Community Centre in Cappagh at 12 noon.