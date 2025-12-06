How Lego helped this blind farmer design his farm

Scotland's first fully accessible training farm, Inclusive Farm Scotland, has opened its gates to students, marking a major milestone for the farm's co-founder, Mike Duxburry.

Mike was only six-years-old when he completely lost his sight; however that did not stop him from pursuing his passion in agriculture.

He became the first blind student to attend Warwickshire College of Agriculture, where he graduated with a degree in animal nutrition.

Based on his lived experience, Mike wanted to pave a route for other people with disabilities to get involved with farming, which led him and his wife, Ness, to establish the first inclusive farm in Bedfordshire six years ago.

Mike Duxburry demonstrating how he uses Lego to design facilities for the farm

He was also able to help out with the design of both farms through the use of Lego blocks, outlining the layout of facilities such as the new 40ft x 105ft shed at Inclusive Farm Scotland.

Working with the interlocking bricks, Mike designed every aspect of the shed's layout, from livestock pens to training spaces and accessible toilets.

Career

Mike hopes accessible training farms can help people with diverse needs to pursue a fulfilling career in farming.

Speaking to attendees at this year's Turriff Show Business Breakfast, he said: "Don't look at the disability, look at the person.

"Agriculture is facing a massive workforce crisis, yet we're overlooking a huge pool of talented, passionate people simply because they have disabilities.

"Give them an opportunity to show you what they can do - it's not just the right thing to do, it's good business"

This ‘can-do’ attitude defines Mike and his belief that there is nothing a blind person cannot do, which for him includes using chainsaws and driving machinery on the farm.

According to Mike, people leave the inclusive farms "having bottle-fed lambs, herded cattle, operated machinery - with the evidence to prove to any employer they can do the job."

For some, such as a blind 17-year-old who is completing a a 12-week residential placement on the farm, the learning experience is not all about farming.

Mike explained: "He's not only learning about feeding livestock and the daily routines of farming, but he's gaining independence – safely making hot drinks, doing his own washing, living confidently on his own terms."

Inclusive Farm Scotland

The Inclusive Farm Scotland project begun once the Duxburry couple took on a 22ac tenancy in Aberdeenshire, courtesy of the MacRobert Trust.

Through significant fundraising efforts, what was once ley ground and old stone buildings has been transformed into a fully operational and accessible training farm complete with new buildings, machinery, livestock, and reseeded grassland.

A range of livestock has made the farm their home this summer, including a herd of young store cattle and a flock of sheep that arrived in recent months.

Heck, the Suffolk ram lamb from the Cranorskie Suffolk flock donated by John-Paul Duxbury of Rapid Project Development

The most recent addition is Heck, a Suffolk tup lamb from the Cranorskie Suffolks flock, donated by John-Paul Duxbury and his family business, Rapid Project Development (RPD).

RPD has also donated hay and straw to support the farm and has been the main contractor involved in developing a new building which will house the training and meeting facilities, as well as livestock areas, with work due to be finished by the end of the year.

There is also a separate horticulture area, with the addition of a new polytunnel where visitors can learn about growing vegetables and flowers.

The farm is now accepting bookings for day visits and residential placements, with more information available on Inclusive Farm Scotland's website.