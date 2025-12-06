AG MAG creating connections between farming generations

A new farming magazine for kids is creating connection between the generations, according to the editor-in-chief of AG MAG, Stephen Keane.

"A lot of early readers and pre-readers are besotted with the magazine and have their parents and grandparents read it to them," said Stephen, a former teacher.

"It is brilliant to think that we are creating a connection between adults and kids - a screen-free one at that - which seeks to inspire the next generation of farmers and maybe instil a sense of hope in the older generations," Stephen said.

Launch

AG MAG hit the shelves in July.

"Musgraves and Dunnes Stores had agreed to take it on before it was printed, so that was a great help and it took off.

"We sold out in almost all shops in Leitrim and many across the country which was great.

"We didn't know what to expect whether we should be pushing the in-store sales or the home subscriptions," he said.

Interest in the magazine really took off after the target readership encountered it at agricultural shows over the summer.

"When we exhibited at a few agricultural shows - Tullamore, in particular - home subscriptions started to become a big interest for many," Stephen said.

"I suppose some people might have been a bit slow to order something without ever seeing it, or without seeing the reaction from their kids.

Stephen, editor of AG MAG, poses with Cillian Murphy from Newport in Co. Mayo, a loyal AG MAG reader from day 1.

"A lot of kids were dragging their parents around the sites, so that they could come say hello, especially at the Ploughing," said Stephen.

Because AG MAG is not in every shop nationwide, having it delivered directly to the child every two months means no searching or waiting for it to arrive in the shops, the editor explained.

"It goes directly from AG MAG HQ straight to the young reader. We also have a number of home subscriptions heading to the UK now," he said.

Reception

The feedback in the first few months was overwhelmingly positive, according to Stephen.

"We got loads of comments in. Here's one: 'We don't know where this has been all our lives. Our son loved the first issue so much. Well done to you all, finally some quality content for young farmers and their families'."

AG MAG costs €4.95 and is published bi-monthly.

"We offer home subscriptions for an annual order of 6 magazines from €49.50. This is the cost of the magazine x 6 plus postage.

"Unfortunately we have no choice but to pass on the post and packaging costs.

"Many parents who subscribe want to get the past issues too so they have the full collection. In the New Year, we will be offering AG MAG birthday bundle subscriptions too," Stephen said.

AG MAG fans Patrick and Cillian Hearne from Leperstown in Co. Waterford take time out in the cab to sneak a read of their magazines.

Working alongside Stephen is business partner and co-founder Padraig Fitzsimons, who manages sales, distribution and the general running of the business.

Asked about the challenge of publishing a print magazine at a time when children spend so much time online, Stephen said: "I think the readers of AG MAG are primary schoolers, so they are not so consumed just yet.

"Our readers are probably ranging from four to 11 or 12. We didn't envisage having so many young readers (3-8) but this has really surprised us. Schools are also subscribing which is great."

Popular sections

The most popular section of the magazine, Stephen said, is the machinery coverage.

"So many of our readers are nuts about tractors. We have some great content writers in there too.

"Alan Kelly writes such heart-warming accounts of life on a small Leitrim farm. You have Sophie Bell inspiring the readers with positive messages and stories from her farm.

"The Sheep Shepherd - Glyn Egan - is keeping all the young shepherds and shepherdesses happy with his A-Z guide for sheep farmers. We also have Eoin Lynch writing every month.

"Katie Larkin fills in the readers on her adventure as a student vet in Poland in every issue, while the all-important safety zone, in partnership with the Health and Safety Authority (HSA), ensure kids stay safe and get to challenge the farmers in their lives on farm safety and best practice.

12-year-old Cadhlà O'Rourke from Ballinaglera in Co. Leitrim made sure to pop by at the Ploughing to say hello.

Stephen said the magazine also includes four "top tractor cards" on the back of every issue, which is "somewhat controversial".

"We hear tales of the scissors being the first thing the AG MAG meets in some homes, as the AG MAGers race to cut out and collect the cards before a word is read," the editor explained.

"On the other end of the spectrum, we have been told that the copy of AG MAG is so precious to some kids, it is kept locked away safely in folders and no-one is allowed to touch it."

Every issue is probably getting better and better as contributors get to know what their audience want, and to know what works and what doesn't, Stephen contended.

Their mission from the beginning was to keep AG MAG advertising-free.

"This is a challenging proposition, and certainly not the easiest route to go down, but we are still committed to this, as it aligns with what we want to present to our young readers issue after issue," Stephen said.

Padraig from AG MAG, flat out getting home subscriptions out.

"We are very lucky to have the support of FBD as our title sponsor for 2026. Without their support, it would be very difficult.

"We also have a number of project partners on board which, again, has enabled us to proceed without advertising.

"These organisations share in our vision and believe, like us, that today's AG readers become tomorrow's AG leaders," the editor said.

Partners include Teagasc, AG MAG's science and STEM partner; the HSA, the magazine's farm safety partner; and the National Dairy Council, our dairy partner.

"Cormac Farrelly, from Agriland, has also been a great help and source of encouragement to us," Stephen said.

"We are currently looking for a small number of more project partners to help us deliver the content kids want.

"It would be great to build a project team that helps deliver the best AG MAG we can."

The next step is to convince the Department of Agriculture and/or the Department of Rural and Community Development to support this project, the editor said, as the team genuinely believes there is a real opportunity, through AG MAG, to inspire and empower Ireland's future farmers.

"We have invited the ministers from both departments to come on board so I hope we will hear positive news soon.

"It offers a unique opportunity for the ministers and their team to connect with tomorrow's farmers," he said.

6-year-old Adia Grennan from Rhode in Co. Offaly took time out at the Ploughing to read her AG MAG.

"One thing that has started to take off, which is great, is that agri stores around the country are taking AG MAG on and stocking it in their shops," Stephen said.

"Some online agri suppliers are including AG MAG free with their large orders as well as selling it alongside their other children's products.

"We would love to develop this further in the new year, as we believe AG MAG will do very well in such shops.

"So we’re always happy to chat to any shop, co-op or local business that might like to stock AG MAG."

Stephen and Padraig expressed thanks to the parents, grandparents, teachers and, most of all, the kids who have taken to it in such a big way.

"And a huge thanks to the shops that backed us from day one. We’re a small operation, so every single copy on a shelf genuinely matters," Stephen said.

For those seeking festive gift inspiration, AG MAG is offering a Christmas bundle for €62.50, which comes with an annual subscription, an AG MAG tractor poster and a cab sticker.

"People can add past issues to their order also. This is very popular," the editor said.

More information is available by emailing [email protected] and on socials, Instagram and Facebook, @agmagireland