Roadshow asks whether calves are getting adequate milk?

A nutritional company attracted 350 farmers, researchers, vets, and feed advisers to its recent roadshow based on the latest research into calf rearing.

In general, dairy farmers who are feeding whole milk to their calves give them approximately 6L a day based off the information that they require a milk volume equivalent to 13-15% of their bodyweight.

This is based on the average concentration of whole milk ranging between 12-15% solids.

At this rate, calves who are being fed milk replacer usually require approximately 750g of milk replacer per calf/day.

However, according to the speakers at the recent roadshow held by Trouw Nutrition, research has shown that calves drink up to 12L of milk per day when they are with their mother.

The speakers said that feeding this volume of milk in the calves' early life will provides 'significant benefits'.

These benefits range from improved resilience to improved production, fertility, and survivability according to the speakers.

Roadshow

Trouw Nutrition’s young animal feeds technical manager, Dr. Aaron Brown spoke at the five events held by Trouw Nutrition in Navan, Ballinasloe, Clonakilty, Charleville, and Clonmel.

The message he shared is that farmers should be mimicking the natural process of feeding milk as much as possible.

The road show also saw experts speak on the importance of timing and quality in colostrum feeding, as well as calf hygiene and housing.

Ray Foy of Teemore Engineering said: “Failure to manage the needs of a new-born calf will only cost you time, emotional stress, and animal performance in later life.”

Dr. Brown also introduced Trouw Nutrition Milkivit ONE calf milk replacer, which he described as an "innovative new product".

He said that the product's fat inclusion (27% fat and 23% protein) closely resembles the fatty acid profile of bovine milk, and stated that it "can significantly elevate calf health and performance".

The speaker then went onto speak about scour in calves, stating that it has both a "financial and well-being burden for farmers".

This is considering diarrhoea incidents are costing farmers costing an average €66 per calf affected.

However, Dr. Brown claimed that trials have shown diarrhoea severity has being reduced when using milk replacer with this fat content.

Dr. Brown also stated that these trials showed a 26% increase in starter feed intake during the milk feeding period when fed ad lib, so that calves were consuming 3.5kg per head per day at the point of weaning.