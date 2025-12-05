Farmer protest in Greece blocks major motorways and junctions

Farmers in Greece have been protesting across the country for a number of days now, blocking major motorways and road junctions in several regions of the country.

According to the Greek Ministry of Rural Development and Food, the protests began on November 30, and remain ongoing.

The ministry outlined that while no formal written list of demands has been submitted to it, according to what representatives have publicly stated in the media, the protests relate primarily to:

Production costs, particularly energy and inputs;

Guarantees on product purchase prices;

Payments from OPEKEPE (the Greek Paying Agency).

The ministry stated that it has already held multiple meetings with farmers’ organisations, during which many of these concerns were discussed in detail.

It said in "several areas", practical solutions have already been provided, and the ministry remains fully committed to continuing this dialogue.

Farmer protest

The farmer protest blocks occurred on major motorways and road junctions across Greece.

According to the Greek ministry, there have been "no significant" disruptions to travel, while the Hellenic Police ensured suitable diversion routes were in place wherever roadblocks exist, allowing traffic to flow with limited delays.

The ministry emphasised that the right to protest is respected, while also noting that demonstrations must not unduly affect the daily life of other citizens.

It said: "The Minister of Rural Development and Food has repeatedly stated that the ministry’s door remains open for dialogue.

"The government is using every available tool to support the agricultural sector, including ensuring the proper flow of support payments and maintaining ongoing communication with farmers’ representatives."