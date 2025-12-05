Irish MEPs back GAA leadership on rural depopulation

A cross-party group of Irish MEPs have issued a joint statement to the Irish government welcoming the GAA's work on demographic change and calling for coordinated national action to tackle rural depopulation.

The letter is co-signed by Ciaran Mullooly, Aodán Ó Riordáin, Michael McNamara, Kathleen Funchion, Lynn Boylan, and Luke 'Ming' Flanagan.

Speaking about the initiative, Mullooly said: "Depopulation is not something we must simply accept. This is a challenge we can confront if government, parliament and the GAA pull in the same direction."

The MEPs recommended a series of reforms, beginning with a comprehensive overhaul of how Irish legislation is assessed for its impact on rural communities.

Mullooly outlined that the MEPs are recommending reform of structural policy.

He said: "Government policy must go well beyond just funding and introduce whole-of-society rural proofing for all legislation to ensure that new policies actively support, rather than disadvantage, rural communities."

Rural depopulation

Housing and infrastructure also featured heavily in the letter. In his statement, Mullooly said he believes a housing reform will make "rural settlement easier".

He stressed: "If families cannot build in their own parish, then of course clubs and communities lose the next generation."

The MEPs emphasised the pressure urbanisation has placed on sporting facilities and called for new pitches and amenities in fast-growing towns.

They also strongly support the GAA’s proposal for a rural development officer on every county board.

“We think the GAA should appoint a rural development officer on every county board to coordinate community projects and ensure GAA clubs are central to local development,” Mullooly added.

Rural GAA clubs

Mullooly also spoke personally about the issues he has seen at a local level, and the reality of depopulation at club level.

The Midlands-North-West MEP said: "I know the way teams have been decimated.

"I’ve seen clubs in Co. Longford go out of business and others forced to amalgamate.

"I’ll be speaking again about the policy decisions we need, but also about practical ways of retaining players in your club or even bringing players back from abroad to work in the parish and play once again for your club.

"I’m looking forward to visiting clubs in the coming weeks to discuss this further."