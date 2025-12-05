€47m in payments being issued to farmers in SCEP

Payments for year three of the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) have begun today (Friday, December 5).

In total, over €47.06 million has commenced issuing to 14,983 participating farmers, which represents over 94% of current SCEP participants.

SCEP provides support to beef farmers to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd. This is the third year of SCEP as part of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon said that it builds on the gains delivered in the previous CAP through the Beef Data and Genomics Programme and the Beef Environmental Efficiency Programme (BEEP), by improving the genetic merit of the Irish suckler herd.

Minister Heydon stated: “Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days. The issuing of payment under SCEP is crucial to the beef sector and farm families and my department will continue to process, as a matter of urgency, all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria.”

SCEP applicants

Minister Heydon also reminded SCEP participants to submit any outstanding documentation to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) or the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) as soon as possible so that any outstanding payments can be processed.

"A total of €79 million has issued in the past 10 days under three beef schemes, re-affirming this government's commitment to supporting this vital sector within rural Ireland," Minister Heydon said.

The Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme is co-funded by the EU and DAFM under Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

The CAP is a partnership between society and agriculture that ensures a stable supply of food, safeguards farmers’ income, protects the environment and keeps rural areas vibrant.

EU countries implement the CAP at national level with a tailored CAP Strategic Plan for the period 2023-2027.