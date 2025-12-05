Weather: Met Éireann issues Status Yellow rain warning

Met Éireann has today (Friday, December 5) issued a Status Yellow rain warning for counties Cork and Kerry.

The Status Yellow rain warning came into effect this morning at 09:11a.m and will remain in place until 09:00a.m Saturday morning (December 6).

Met Éireann said there will be rainfall accumulations from heavy showers or longer spells of rain.

Possible impacts include localised flooding, poor visibility, and difficult travel conditions.

Met Éireann

Separately, Met Éireann issued a Status Yellow wind warning for counties Dublin, Wicklow, Waterford, and Wexford.

Strong and gusty south-easterly winds are expected during the timeframe of the weather warning, which comes into effect at 11:00a.m this morning (Friday, December 5), and will remain in place until 5:00p.m this evening.

Potential impacts include difficult travelling conditions, debris, and loose objects becoming displaced.

Weather

Meanwhile, the weekend and early part of next week will see largely unsettled and changeable weather, with the potential for very windy weather on some days, according to Met Éireann.

However, it will be relatively mild, with little or no chance of frost.

In general, today it will become wet and windy this morning with rain extending northeastwards and turning heavy in places.

South-easterly winds will increase strong and gusty with gales at times on south and east coasts.

The rain will give way to scattered showers and some limited brighter spells, which will extend from the south-west through the afternoon and evening, with the winds decreasing mostly moderate to fresh south to south-westerly.

Some of the showers will be heavy. Highest afternoon temperatures today will be 8° to 12° generally, but 6° to 9° in Ulster.

Tonight will bring a good deal of cloud overall with showers or longer spells of rain, some of that heavy. There will be some clear drier spells too.

Lowest temperatures are expected to be 5° to 10° with mostly light to moderate south to south-west winds, increasing fresh to strong south-west, in the south-west and along the south coast.