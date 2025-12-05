Weather: Unsettled with wet and windy conditions but relatively mild

The weekend and early part of next week will see largely unsettled and changeable weather, with the potential for very windy weather on some days, according to Met Éireann.

However, it will be relatively mild, with little or no chance of frost.

There is currently a Status Yellow wind warning issued for counties Dublin, Wicklow, Wexford and Waterford.

This warning will come into effect at 11:00a.m this morning (Friday, December 5) and will remain in place until 5:00p.m this evening.

Met Éireann is expecting strong to gale force and gusty southeasterly winds, and there is the potential for difficult travelling conditions, debris, and loose objects being displaced.

In general it will become wet and windy this morning with rain extending northeastwards and turning heavy in places. Southeasterly winds will increase strong and gusty with gales at times on south and east coasts.

The rain will give way to scattered showers and some limited brighter spells, which will extend from the southwest through the afternoon and evening, with the winds decreasing mostly moderate to fresh south to southwesterly.

Some of the showers will be heavy. Highest afternoon temperatures today will be 8° to 12° generally, but 6° to 9° in Ulster.

Tonight will bring a good deal of cloud overall with showers or longer spells of rain, some of that heavy. There will be some clear drier spells too.

Lowest temperatures are expected to be 5° to 10° with mostly light to moderate south to southwest winds, increasing fresh to strong southwest, in the southwest and along the south coast.

Tomorrow, (Saturday, December 6) will be generally breezy with showers or longer spells of rain in places, most widespread through the morning and early afternoon, and some of that will be on the heavy side.

There will just be limited sunny spells in the morning, mainly in the south, where it will be driest. Through the afternoon, more in the way of bright or sunny spells should develop from the south, with the rain and showers moving northwards and becoming more confined to Ulster later on.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will be 8° to 11° in mostly moderate to fresh, occasionally strong and gusty southwest to west winds, though winds will be lighter in Ulster for much of the day, and will gradually ease in all areas later.

Apart from a few scattered showers in northern parts tomorrow night, it will be dry in most places for a time with clear spells. Cloud and outbreaks of rain and drizzle will extend from the southwest overnight.

Lowest temperatures will be 5° to 9° with winds decreasing light to moderate and backing south to southeast.

For Sunday (December 7) there is some uncertainty in the forecast , but currently it looks like further outbreaks of rain will push up from the south and will be heavy at times, especially in the east and northeast.

A clearance to brighter spells with scattered showers will extend from the west later on Sunday, though the rain may linger in the east and northeast for much of the day. Highest temperatures will be 8° to 12° with light to moderate southeast or variable winds veering southwest to west.

Sunday night will likely bring some clear spells, but showers will spread from the west and some will be heavy, with the chance of isolated hail and thunder.

Lowest temperatures on Sunday night are expected to be 3° to 7° in mostly light to moderate southerly winds, freshening a little, mainly in southern and western coastal parts.

It looks like Monday (December 8) will bring sunshine and a scattering of showers for a time. The showers will tend to die away through the afternoon as cloud increases from the southwest, with rain moving into the southwest in the evening.

Highest afternoon temperatures on Monday are likely to be 8° to 12° degrees with mostly moderate southerly winds, fresher in southern and western coastal parts, backing southeasterly later and starting to freshen generally.