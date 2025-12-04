Fitzmaurice asks if DAFM can pay farmers 'the money they are owed' by 2025 end

An Independent Ireland TD has asked the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine to confirm if farmers in different schemes will get paid the "money they are owed before the year end 2025?"

Michael Fitzmaurice asked Minister Martin Heydon if the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) had "enough funding to pay farmers" who are signed up to various schemes by the end of this year.

Deputy Fitzmaurice also asked Minister Heydon that "given his department’s payments and budget, whether he envisages a shortfall in any scheme?"

Farmers

In response Minister Heydon said that DAFM's "gross voted allocation for 2025, including capital carryover, is €2.172 billion".

The minister added: "In addition, my department also received a Supplementary Estimate allocation of €98 million to address funding shortfalls for TB and Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

"This brings the total voted gross allocation for 2025 to €2.270 billion."

Minister Heydon also detailed that out of this the total allocation for livestock schemes is €131.7 million and a further €295 million has been allocated to ACRES.

In addition to this he said that DAFM also makes EU scheme payments totalling in excess of €1.25 billion to Irish farmers.

Minister Heydon added: "My department is fully committed to making payments to farmers under the various schemes at the earliest date possible and to paying the maximum number of farmers possible.

"This commitment to farmers is evidenced in the very high payment rates achieved across all schemes over the last number of years in respect of both Exchequer and EU funded schemes.

"The timelines for all schemes, including the planned payment dates are outlined in the Farmers' Charter".

According to the minister payments under a number of schemes, including the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme and the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complementary Redistribution Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) are "well underway" as they started in September and October.

"In addition payments under the ACRES scheme commenced recently, while payments under the Beef Welfare Scheme 2025 commenced Monday (1 December).

"Payments under all schemes will continue on an ongoing basis as further cases are cleared for payment," Minister Heydon added.