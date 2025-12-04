Irish farmer wins European award for innovation in agriculture

An Irish farmer has been presented with the Innovation Award for Women Farmers 2025 at an event in the European Parliament hosted by Fine Gael MEP Maria Walsh.

The Innovation Award for Women Farmers is organised by Copa-Cogeca, the European agricultural representative body, and has been running since 2010.

This year’s theme, 'Women Making Waves in Sustainable Water Systems', spotlights the crucial role women play in addressing water-related challenges across Europe’s agricultural sector.

Brussels event

Cheryl Poole, a dairy farmer from Co. Wexford, was recognised for her work in balancing food production with biodiversity and environmental conservation.

She runs a dairy farm with her husband Alan and their three children, combining dairy production with a commitment to sustainability.

As a member of the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee and one of the judges on this year’s jury, MEP Walsh presented the award to Poole in Brussels.

EU commissioner for agriculture Christophe Hansen also attended and spoke at the event.

‘Sustainable innovation’

“I’m incredibly proud to see an Irish woman leading the way in sustainable innovation,” Walsh said.

“This award recognises not only Cheryl’s remarkable work on water quality, but the vital role Irish women are playing in shaping the future of agriculture."

The Midlands–North-West MEP said the award also shows how Irish innovation is influencing agricultural practice right across the EU.

“In agriculture we often face the false choice between productivity and stewardship, but Cheryl’s farm shows we can achieve both," Walsh said.

"Her evidence-based, biodiversity-first approach is exactly the kind of model we need for the future of Irish and European agriculture.

“This award sends a clear message: women farmers are not only participating - they are leading.

"Across the EU, we must do more to support their innovation and amplify their voices, through policies and practices.

“The future of farming depends on it.”

'Science-based approach'

Cheryl Poole said: “I am delighted to have received this award which recognises not only our work, but also the values of our farm and business.

The Co. Wexford farmer said that it is "essential" while producing high quality food to "protect our environment, climate, biodiversity and water quality".

“On our family farm we strive to achieve this balance," Poole said.

“We take a science-based approach, with a strong focus on biodiversity in our farming practices.

"We also firmly believe in educating the next generation; we have opened the Poole Bio School to offer a chance for schools and community groups to experience life and biodiversity on our farms.”

The Innovation Award for Women Farmers

The Innovation Award for Women Farmers was first introduced in 2010 to highlight pioneering projects conducted across Europe by women farmers.

Copa-Cogeca said: “EU agriculture is facing key economic, environmental and social challenges and we need all brilliant minds, both men and women to overcome them in the coming years.

“We can’t foresee a strong rural Europe without including a strong agriculture women component.

“By implementing novel solutions, women take an active role in the fight against climate change whether we consider adaption or mitigation measures.”