UFU: 'No intention to cull animals' at this time in relation to bluetongue

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) today (Thursday, December 4) said that the current bluetongue situation in Northern Ireland is "a highly localised issue".

The president of the UFU, William Irvine, said the evidence it has received suggests that the bluetongue situation has been "driven by unusual midge activity" in a specific area of Northern Ireland.

The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) had yesterday stated that preliminary test results from the Co. Down herd - where two suspected cases of bluetongue virus had recently been identified and confirmed as BTV-3 - have revealed the suspected presence of the virus in a further 44 cattle.

Further testing is now underway on other farms in the 20km Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) that was introduced in Northern Ireland on Saturday, November 29.

Bluetongue

According to the UFU president it wants to ensure that farmers in the North "receive clear information and proportionate, science-based decisions".

"It is important to stress that there is no risk to public health, no impact on the food chain, and no intention to cull animals at this time," Irvine said.

However he added that the union is also "seeking ongoing clarity around the implications for affected businesses".

Irvine said: “Movement restrictions within the 20 km zone will be incredibly frustrating for the farm businesses caught up in them.

"We are pressing DAERA to ensure movement-to-slaughter arrangements operate smoothly and that any further changes to restrictions are communicated quickly and clearly to stakeholders.”

He also highlighted the need for certainty around the possibility of pre-movement testing and its implications for trade with Great Britain.

“The UFU wants to ensure that any future measures remain proportionate, practical and based firmly on science.

"We will continue to engage constructively with DAERA as more surveillance results come through, and we are committed to keeping our members fully informed as the situation develops," Irvine added.

Norther Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has said he is disappointed about the preliminary results of the tests from the holding near Bangor.

He told the Northern Ireland Assembly his department will "continue to take a risk-based approach".

"Essentially, Northern Ireland is in lockdown when it comes to bluetongue, and it is important that people observe the rules that are in place," the minister said.