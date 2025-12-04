ACRES update: Deadline extended for Tranche 1 voluntary training

The Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine has confirmed further changes in the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

The department has extended the deadline by which ACRES Tranche 1 participants may attend a voluntary ACRES training course.

Farmers in ACRES were previously told the deadline of completion for this voluntary training was December 31, 2025.

This deadline has now been extended to March 31, 2026.

According to DAFM, farmers participating in their third year of the scheme may undertake a voluntary ACRES training course as part of the ACRES training scheme (ATS).

ACRES CP

Separately, the department has decided to extend the deadline for the submission of payment claims in respect of non-productive investments (NPIs) Annual Works Plans (AWPs) for 2023.

Farmers in the ACRES Co-operation (CP) approach were previously told that this payment claim deadline was December 31, 2025.

This deadline has now been extended to March 31, 2026.

DAFM has reminded ACRES advisers that only one payment claim per AWP may be submitted, and each action should be completed in compliance with the NPI specification before the claim is entered on the system.

Rare breeds

Amendments have also been made in the requirements for the Conservation of Rare Breeds action under ACRES.

Currently, farmers who undertake this action must produce at least one offspring from at least one of the breeds selected that is registered with the relevant breed society before the end of year 3 of the contract.

The department said the timeframe for the production of at least one registered offspring has now been amended to the end of year 5.