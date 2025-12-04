Department seeking new board members for VCI

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine has issued a public jobs notice for ordinary members of the board of the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI).

There are four vacancies available under this job notice.

There is no remuneration for the roles, though travel and subsistence is paid at appropriate civil service rates.

The time requirements for the role are approximately eight three-quarter day meetings per year which will require two to three hours of preparatory work.

Participation on a minimum of two committees of the council is requested, with time associated with the work of the committee varying dependant on the nature of the committee.

Each committee meets four to six times per year.

Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates to fill the positions.

Of the four vacancies arising, one seat must be a registered veterinary practitioner or person eligible to be registered in Ireland as a veterinary practitioner.

The three other vacancies must be filled by persons not registered or eligible to be registered, i.e. a non veterinary practitioner.

Candidates wishing to apply must demonstrate in their application evidence of experience at an appropriately senior level in the following areas:

An ability to communicate clearly and express ideas convincingly;

An ability to collaborate and to respect differing viewpoints;

An ability to appreciate and represent public, consumer and competition interests.

Candidates must also have "significant experience" in one or more of the following:

Notable experience in public health or animal welfare;

Experience in corporate governance at senior management or board level;

A person with senior management and legal experience or financial experience, ideally in a statutory regulated or professional environment which demonstrates a commitment to public interest or consumer protection.

In order to qualify for appointment a person must not have any legal impediment or conflicts of interest likely to interfere with their ability to assume the role.

The appointment to the board will be for an initial period of four years and may be extended for one further term of four years, subject to certain circumstances.