Watch: FBD Trust marks 50 years

Over 100 guests from the worlds of agriculture, education, business and more celebrated 50 years of FBD Trust at the Castleknock Hotel tonight (December 3).

Among them were the chair of the FBD Trust, Michael Berkery, and Tomas O Midheach, CEO FBD Holdings plc.

FBD Trust was founded 50 years ago by the shareholders of the FBD Group to advance the interests of Irish farm families and the farming sector through support for research and educational scholarships, for training, development and to support groups and organisations which can advocate effectively for Irish farmers.

After five decades, FBD Trust is showing no sign of slowing down and is committed to staying true to the mission that inspired the first directors to establish the trust in 1975.

It has remained a steadfast supporter of Irish farmers throughout the decades and has also been witness to the vast changes in Irish agriculture over a 50 year period.

Tonight the FBD Trust had an opportunity to highlight why it has played such an important role in supporting farmers and rural communities down through the years.

From providing crucial funding for pioneering research and science projects to shining a spotlight on farming heroes and also encouraging the next generation of farmers - its mission remains the same - to support farmers and their communities.

Michael Berkery told Agriland tonight that the FBD Trust plans to deliver for another 50 years - such as investing €200,000 in farm safety initiatives each year.

It will continue to provide important funding to initiatives and projects that directly benefit farm families and the farming sector across Ireland.

This includes the significant financial support it allocates for grants and sponsorships to people who are involved in projects that directly benefit the agriculture sector, the food industry and rural communities.

The FBD Trust has for example committed to investing €7 million in the UCD FBD Agricultural Science Centre at UCD Lyons Farm and the Padraig Walsh Centre for Sustainable Animal and Grassland Research in Teagasc Moorepark.

It also contributed €6 million in funding to support climate-related research and help improve the environmental sustainability of Irish agriculture at Teagasc Moorepark.