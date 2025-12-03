Watch: Minister to announce windblow reconstitution scheme this month

A "substantial" reconstitution scheme for those affected by windblow will be launched in the coming days.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Healy-Rae gave the update today (Wednesday, December 3).

He was speaking at the conference of the Association of Farm and Forestry Contractors in Ireland (FCI).

The windblow reconstitution scheme relates to serious damage caused by storms Darragh and Éowyn.

The storms damaged huge amounts of forestry across the country, and forest owners have been eager for the support to be introduced by the government without delay.

"Very soon, I'll be announcing the reconstitution scheme, which is very important for the people who own the forestry, but also the contractors," the minister said.

He said the scheme has been approved and the announcement of it is "imminent".

FCI managing director Ann Gleeson Hanrahan, told Agriland she welcomes the reconstitution scheme, saying it will be "very beneficial" for both contractors and farmers.

Windblow taskforce

Minister Healy-Rae told the conference: "Immediately after the Storm [Éowyn], I set up a windblow taskforce, with stakeholders from across the sector.

"Since its establishment, the taskforce has finalised an action plan to guide our response to the storm damage, identify bottlenecks and to rectify them.

"Harvesting contractors are playing a pivotal role dealing with the storm damage, and it is therefore essential to have your views represented in this group going forward and I look forward to working with you on that."

Supports for forestry

Minister Healy-Rae said that the department is working to support the forestry sector in a number of ways.

The minister said, in relation to past licensing backlogs, that this is "not an issue" anymore.

"We are more than up to speed with licences," he said.

"There is no reason why any person should complain now about licences being issued."

He said the forestry sector is in a "good" place at the moment.

The department is currently undertaking a mid-term review of the current Forestry Programme in place, while also preparing for the next programme.

He said he will work to make sure the next programme "will be farmer- and landowner-friendly".

The minister added that people should "take interest in your forest, take ownership of it - see does it need to be thinned, is there work that needs to be done?"