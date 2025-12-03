Farmers urged to remain vigilant after suspected bluetongue in NI

Teagasc is urging farmers to remain vigilant following news of a suspected case of bluetongue on a farm in Northern Ireland.

Bluetongue is a notifiable exotic disease caused by the bluetongue virus (BTV). It affects ruminant animals including cattle, sheep, goats and deer, as well as camelids such as llamas and alpacas.

Primarily transmitted via biting midges, the suspected case on a farm in Northern Ireland significantly reinforces the need for awareness on farms in the Republic of Ireland, according to Teagasc.

Early action, identification and isolation will be key in reducing the potential for further virus spread.

Vigilance for bluetongue

Temperature is a major factor in the transmission of bluetongue. The typical transmission period usually runs from late spring to early autumn, especially during the summer months.

During the winter, the risk of disease spread is much lower.

Bluetongue is associated with many symptoms. Typically, in affected cattle and sheep, the main symptoms may include: fever and loss of appetite; drop in milk yield (dairy cows); reddening of mucous membranes; sores on the nose, gums or dental pads; swelling of the face, lips or tongue (‘blue tongue’); breathing difficulties, drooling or nasal/eye discharge; lameness due to inflammation at the top of the hoof; abortion or foetal deformities; and, in severe cases, infection can result in death.

Commenting on the importance of swift action in the instance of a suspected case of bluetongue in the Republic of Ireland, Pearse Kelly, head of Drystock Knowledge Transfer at Teagasc, said: “It is critical that all farmers play their part in limiting the potential for further spread of this disease.

"Farmers, vets and other stakeholders must remain alert for any signs of bluetongue transmission.”

Head of Dairy Knowledge Transfer at Teagasc, Dr. Joe Patton continued: “Early reporting is essential to halt potential spread between farms.

"Follow all guidance issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, isolate the animal or animals indoors immediately, and report the situation to your local Regional Veterinary Office.

"If you suspect that any of your animals may have bluetongue, act without delay.”

Members of the public and the farming community are reminded that bluetongue poses no risk to human health or food safety.