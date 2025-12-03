Information evenings organised for Wagyu breeding and benefits

The first of these information meetings will take place tonight (Wednesday, December 3) at 8:00p.m, at the Woodlands Hotel, Adare, Co. Limerick.

The second event will take place next Tuesday (December 9) at Cork International Hotel. This event will also begin at 8:00a.m.

The events are organised in a collaboration between meat processor Kepak, Munster Bovine and MSD Animal Health.

Kepak is the processing partner for Warrendale Wagyu Ireland, which works with dairy farmers to produce Wagyu cattle for beef production. The Wagyu breed originates in Japan.

The events tonight and next Tuesday will include a panel discussion with a number of speakers.

These speakers include Deborah Stewart, general manager for Warrendale Wagyu Ireland; Cathal Doyle, programme manager for Warrendale Wagyu; Tom Baker, commercial manager with Munster Bovine; and Ciaran O'Sullivan, sales representative with MSD Animal Health.

The events will provide farmer attendees interested in rearing Wagyu calves to beef with key information.

The events targets dairy farmers, and will include information on the benefits of producing Wagyu calves.

This includes better characteristics around carcass weight, gestation and milk production, according to Kepak.

There are also price benefits to working with Warrendale Wagyu, including a guaranteed price of €400/calf, male or female.

A free farm collection service operates for these calves as part of the programme.

A bonus price is also available of €1.50-1.70/kg above the average quoted price (AVP) for farmers finishing Wagyu themselves.

Registration is required for these information events.

Kepak SEAI award

Warrendale Wagyu's processing partner Kepak was named as the winner in the large business category at the 2025 Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) Energy Awards, which took place this week.

The large business award is given to organisations that have "demonstrated achievements in energy management, energy efficiency improvement and decarbonisation over a period that leads to credible 2030 and 2050 emission reduction targets".

The SEAI said Kepak had a "strong, structured approach to energy management and continuous improvement".

CEO of SEAI William Walsh said the finalists in this year's awards are "leading the way in their local communities and creating a more secure, sustainable future for us all".