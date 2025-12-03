Deadline to apply for Organic Farming Scheme approaching

The deadline for applying to the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) is approaching.

The scheme opened to new applicants on November 19.

It will close on December 12.

The OFS provides financial support to farmers to encourage production of organic foods.

Over the last five years, the number of farmers in the OFS has increased by 221% to 5,500.

€58.6 million was allocated in Budget 2026 to provide for the scheme's continuation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) told Agriland that to date, there have been 22 applications made to the OFS 2025.

"Currently there are no plans to extend the deadline of December 12," the spokesperson added.

Priority access for tillage

Applicants from the tillage sector will receive priority access to the scheme in this opening, DAFM said.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon has said that there is strong demand for organic oats, led by the UK market, with growing interest from international markets, including East Asia.

“In recent years, my department highlighted the need for organic feed through a feed survey," the minister explained.

"Results show consistent growth regarding demand for organic feed of all types to meet requirements for winter feeding.

"Huge opportunities exist for organic farmers to grow arable crops to meet the demand for organic livestock feed and food grade oats."

Targets

Ireland's Climate Action Plan has a target of 10% off land area to be farmed organically by 2030.

The aim is to reach this target by supporting farmers to convert to organic farming through the OFS, enhanced advisory support and increased promotion, as well as developing market demand, according to DAFM.