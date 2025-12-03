ESB Networks Winter Safety Series 2025: Dealing with storms on farm

In this first instalment of the series, we look at how farmers can prepare for any storms this winter.

Storm safety can be useful information to know, particularly for farmers.

From Amy to Wubbo, the names of the storms for the 2025-2026 season have been decided, but their impact has not.

Since prevention is preferable to intervention – and far less costly – ESB Networks has put together seven storm safety tips to limit the potential for accidents during storm season.

1. Secure loose objects

We have all seen the storm memes featuring up-ended garden furniture. But there is nothing funny about the injury potential of an object carried by gale force winds.

If you know a storm is approaching, secure anything that could cause damage to people, property, or electrical infrastructure.

2. Use surge protection

Lightning strikes may be rare, but the damage caused can be catastrophic.

Ensure surge protection and proper grounding devices are installed wherever electrical equipment or farm machinery is used.

Milking parlours, in particular, need to be well protected from power surges, since any resulting damage is unlikely to be limited to machinery.

3. Have a back-up power source

Standby generators and battery storage can provide emergency power should an outage occur. However, rules apply to standby generators to ensure they are safe to use.

First of all, never plug a generator into an electrical socket.

Second, make sure the standby generator is installed by a registered electrical contractor, with a regulation change-over switch at the main distribution board.

4. Immediately report any damage or maintenance requirements

Take note of the condition of the electricity infrastructure surrounding your property and stay away from fallen wires.

Report any loose or downed lines, damage to electricity poles or stay wires to ESB Networks as soon as it is noticed.

The emergency line is open 24/7 on 1800 372 999.

5. Report anything that could be a problem.

Loose branches can cause a hazard, or damage electricity lines in a storm.

Check the trees and vegetation on your property and trim anything that could become a problem.

Trimming around electricity lines requires professional help. If you have a tree or hedge near a power line that needs cutting, contact ESB Networks on 1800 372 757 for an inspection.

If cutting is required, ESB Networks will aim to assess the location in 4-6 weeks from the date of the completed application.

6. Have an emergency preparedness plan

Develop a plan for what you will do in the event of an emergency and communicate it to family and farm workers.

Save emergency numbers to your mobile and keep them on hand in the event your battery dies.

You can order safety stickers with ESB Networks emergency number by calling 1800 372 757.

7. Stay aware to stay safe

When bad weather is heading your way, stay informed. Met Éireann posts the latest weather warnings and forecasts.

If you have lost power supply, PowerCheck.ie provides live information on faults and estimated restoration times.

Click here for more information and advice from ESB Networks.

ESB Networks Winter Safety Series

Stay tuned to Agriland over the course of the next two weeks for the next two installments of the ESB Networks Winter Safety Series.

ESB Networks Farm Safety Booklet now available

At ESB Networks, safety is at the heart of everything we do and we are proud to launch the updated Farm Safety Booklet.

Designed to help farmers, contractors, and rural workers stay safe around electricity, whether you're planning construction, cutting timber, or simply moving machinery around the farm - this booklet is your go-to resource for staying safe.