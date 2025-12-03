Charolais 'Christmas Cracker' sale to take place this Saturday

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society is set to hold its annual Christmas Cracker Show and sale this Saturday (December 6).

The show will kick off at 9:30a.m in Elphin Mart, Co. Roscommon, with nine different classes taking to the ring.

This show will then be followed by the sale which is scheduled to take place at 12:30p.m.

The society has said 83 top quality pedigree Charolais animals have been pre-selected for the sale catalogue.

The show and sale is an event considered 'not to be missed' by many Charolais cattle breed enthusiasts.

Sale

On the day, award-winning animals born between April 2024 and November 2024 will go up for grabs.

Auctioneer Tom Cox is set to be in the rostrum on the day, with bidding available both online and through MartBids.ie.

Competition in the ring is set to be high, with both exhibitors and bidders travelling from all across the country and beyond.

The society has confirmed that prior to the sale, all animals are genotyped, myostatin tested, vet inspected, and again pre-sale inspected.

All bulls will also be fertility tested before the sale and animals will be sire verified.

Last year show's Intermediate Champion Beachview Uberto, who set the top price at the sale.

August-2023-born Beachview Uberto made the top price of €15,000 at last year's sale, purchased to head across the water to his new home in Wales.

Last year's average sale price worked out at a record €6,086, with this year's sale expected to be even higher.

Irish Charolais Cattle Society

The society is offering a €250 return to purchasers of the first 20 bulls to sell over €6,500 in the ring on the day.

The society is also offering free transport or €100 towards transport cost for purchasers based in Northern Ireland.

Purchasers based in the mainland of the UK are being offered free lairage, free insurance, and free transport to Britain following the quarantine period after the sale.