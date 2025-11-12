Charolais bulls average over €5,500 at society sale in Offaly

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society hosted a show and sale of Charolais bulls on Saturday, November 8, at GVM Tullamore Mart, Co. Offaly.

The top price in the sale was €10,600 paid for Cahirglissane Vinny owned by Patrick Hehir from Co. Galway.

The top-priced bull is a carrier of both F94l and Q204x genes. He was sired by Clenagh Superior (et) and had Liscally ETI (et), Doonally New, Oldstone Egbert in the back pedigree. He sold to a breeder from Co. Clare.

The second highest price in the sale was €8,000 and this was paid on two occasions.

First up was Corney Volvo 1 bred by David Magee from Ballyconnell, Co. Cavan. This bull was sired by Fiston and out of a home-bred dam Corney Lynn. He was a single carrier for the Q204x gene and sold to a farmer in Co. Galway.

The second-entry to receive the €8,000 price was one of the youngest bulls entered, Carrickoneilleen Vinzo.

Carrickoneilleen Vinzo

This bull was bred by Damien O’Boyle from Fivemilebourne in Co. Sligo.

He was a single carrier of the Q204x gene and was sired by Shamrock Ambassadeur, a bull amongst the original foundation stock of the Charolais breed in Ireland.

The society noted it is "such a great feat for Shamrock Ambassadeur, still going strong and producing the goods 60 years later."

Vinzo found his new home in Co. Monaghan.

The Senior Championship went to Windmill 18 Volvo bred by Richard Nerney from Elphin, Co. Roscommon. He was sired by Orbi and out of a home bred dam, Windmill North.

Windmill 18 Volvo

He was a single carrier of the Q204x gene and sold for €7,400 to a farmer in Northern Ireland.

The next highest price was €7,600 which went to Tullyharnet Vinny bred by Noel Laverty from Co. Monaghan.

Tullyharnet Vinny

He was sired by Doonally New and is a single carrier for the F94l gene. He sold to a breeder in Co. Monaghan.

€7,200 was paid for Ballym Vasco bred by Louise Quinn from Edenderry in Co. Offaly.

Ballym Vasco

Sired by their stock bull Ballym Saloup, he had Magicien, Goldstar Echo, Texan-Gie and Jumper in his back pedigree. He made his way to a new home in Co. Wexford.

The Junior Championship went to Drumcullen Vintage owned by John Fleury from Birr, Co. Offaly.

Drumcullen Vintage

Sired by Drumcullen Superman and out of Drumcullen Roxelana, he sold for €6,800 and headed to his new home in Co. Kilkenny.

€6,200 was achieved for Terryville Vinny bred by Patsy Lynch from Lifford in Co. Donegal.

Terryville Vinny

Sired by Roughan Ourasie, he was a single carrier of the F94l gene and out of a home-bred dam, Terryville Olive (et). He sold to a farmer in Co. Laois.

Taking the Reserve Junior Championship title was Kevin Molloy from Bray in Co. Wicklow with his offering Sugarloaf Viva Ronaldo.

Sugarloaf Viva Ronaldo

Sired by Clenagh Lyle (et), he carried one copy of the Q204x gene and had Sesame, Impeccable, Domino and Pirate in his back pedigree. He sold for €5,800 to a farm in Co. Clare.

The Reserve Senior Championship went to Clenagh2 Viscount.

Bred by Barry Quinn from Newmarket-on-Fergus, Co. Clare, he was sired by Clenagh Picasso (et) and out of Clenagh Intrigue, with Oscar, Major, Doonally New and Domino in his back pedigree.

He sold for €5,200 and found his new home in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo.

Other top prices for the sale include:

€6,000 paid for Drumcullen Verdict bred by John Fleury and sired by Whitecliffe Orwell;

bred by John Fleury and sired by Whitecliffe Orwell; €5,600 paid for Drumcullen Viking bred by John Fleury and sired by Drumcullen Superman;

bred by John Fleury and sired by Drumcullen Superman; €5,000 paid for Urlanbeg Victor bred by Sean O’Connor and sired by Ocean;

bred by Sean O’Connor and sired by Ocean; €5,000 paid for Corney Volvo 2 bred by David Magee and sired by Fiston;

bred by David Magee and sired by Fiston; €5,000 paid for Feakle Vincent bred by Michael Green and sired by Fiston;

bred by Michael Green and sired by Fiston; €5,000 for Grangwood Vale Star (et) bred by Jerry and Kay O’Keeffe and sired by Ocean.

The top price of €10,600 was an increase of €3,500 on the same sale last year.

The average price achieved was €5,552 which was up €1,546 from the same sale last year and a clearance rate of 71% was achieved.

The Irish Charolais Cattle Society's final show and sale of 2025 is 'The Christmas Cracker' which is being held at Elphin Mart, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, December 6.