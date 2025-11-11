Good Food Ireland awards shine a spotlight on the 'very best'

A five star castle, a seafood restaurant in Belfast and the family behind the delights of artisan ice-cream made from fresh Burren milk are among the winners of this year's Good Food Ireland awards.

The island's leading food and drink businesses were celebrated at the awards which aim to "champion those who uphold Ireland’s culinary excellence, celebrate local provenance and honour sustainable practices".

The awards ceremony brought together guests from every corner of the country to recognise and reward the "very best in Irish food, drink, and hospitality".

Supreme Award

This year’s supreme award went to Fish City in Belfast in recognition of its "outstanding commitment to sustainable sourcing, quality, and innovation".

Orther major winners included Ashford Castle - the five-star hotel of the year, Ballymaloe House Hotel - culinary haven of the year, and Linnalla Farm Pure Irish Ice Cream - overall producer of the year.

A lifetime achievement award was also presented to Veronica Molloy of Crossogue Preserves, Tipperary, to honour her decades-long "dedication" to Irish food craft.

Ahead of its 20th anniversary in 2026, the Good Food Ireland Awards had received hundreds of entries from across the island of Ireland, with thousands of votes cast by the public for the food lovers' choice awards.

Winners were selected by an independent panel of Irish and international experts following mystery inspections and detailed assessments, based on strict judging criteria that included local sourcing, provenance, and sustainability.

According to Minister Noel Grealish the Good Food Ireland awards bring together two of Ireland’s most successful indigenous sectors – "food and tourism".

“At their heart, the Good Food Ireland awards honour excellence, and reflect the values and vision embedded in Food Vision 2030, our national strategy for sustainable agri-food development, that have made Irish food a global benchmark for quality and sustainability.”

Reflecting on the event, Margaret Jeffares, founder of Good Food Ireland added: “Good Food Ireland was born from a desire to celebrate Ireland’s world-class food and drink. Our awards shine a spotlight on the businesses that form the heart of our food ecosystem, from farm to fork, land to sea.

“This year’s theme - ‘Rooted in Taste, Backed by Trust’ is a powerful reflection of the values that unite our members.

"Each of our winners represents the very best of Ireland’s culinary heritage and the trust our consumers place in locally sourced, quality food.”