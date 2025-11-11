Biomethane company appeals planning refusal for Kildare AD plant

CycleO has lodged an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála after planning was refused for its proposed anaerobic digestion (AD) facility in Co. Kildare.

The biomethane company had sought permission from Kildare County Council to construct the facility to produce renewable biomethane and a bio-based fertiliser from organic material in the townland of Ballyvass, Castledermot.

The proposed development would take in manure/slurry, whole crop, and other organic material to produce biomethane.

This would be injected, via a connection to the gas network into the grid within the 5.12ha site boundary.

An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) and a Natura Impact Statement (NIS) were submitted with the planning application.

Kildare

Over 230 submissions and observations made to Kildare County Council by groups and individuals about the development.

The main concerns by those opposing the plan included odour; potential impacts on health and air quality; inappropriate location; traffic impacts and environmental risks.

Last month, Kildare County Council refused planning for the facility based on three grounds.

The council firstly said the proposed development is located on the L8050 local road which is "substandard in terms of width and alignment".

Secondly, the local authority said that permitting the proposed AD plant within 91m of the motorway would be contrary to the Kildare County Development Plan 2023-2029.

Finally, the council stated that the proposed development failed to provide an adequate assessment of hydrological risk, water quality protection, and cumulative impacts.

Planning appeal

At that time a spokesperson for CycleO told Agriland that it was "a disappointing response".

However, the spokesperson added that the company "remain confident that this is the right plan in the right location to support Ireland’s target to deliver 5.7 TWh of indigenous renewable natural gas by 2030".

CycleO has now lodged an appeal with An Coimisiún Pleanála which is due to make a decision in the middle of next March.