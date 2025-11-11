3 indicted by EPPO in €1.2 million fraud involving irrigation systems

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) has filed an indictment against three individuals in Bucharest (Romania).

This follows an investigation into projects for the modernisation of irrigation systems, supported by the EU. The suspects are accused of unduly receiving €1.2 million.

At issue are three organisations, which obtained support from Romania’s Agency for Financing Rural Investments (AFIR) for four projects to modernise existing irrigation systems in the municipalities of Bucsani, Galicea and Olanu, in Valcea County.

The total amount of the grants for the four projects was approximately €4 million (RON 18 575 634,53), in non-reimbursable funds. An advance payment of €300,000 (RON 1 399 050.50) was made for each of the four projects.

The investigation showed that false or inaccurate documents were used for the four projects, when they were submitted to obtain funding, and during their execution.

Based on the evidence, the beneficiaries of the funds used the majority of the advance payment for their own benefit, and not for the purpose for which they had been granted.

If found guilty, the defendants face prison sentences between two and seven years.

EPPO

The EPPO is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU. It is the independent public prosecution office of the European Union.

Last month the EPPO charged a suspect in Malta with defrauding EU funds aimed at supporting young farmers to start a business.

The suspect was formally arraigned before Malta’s Court of Magistrates acting as a Court of Criminal Inquiry.

This marked the beginning of court proceedings under the Maltese judicial system, where suspects are brought to court to hear their charges and the evidence supporting those charges.

The defendant pleaded not guilty and is presumed innocent.

According to the EPPO, the defendant applied for a business start-up aid programme for young farmers; a project co-financed by the EU through the Rural Development Programme 2014.