37 arrested in Greek farm subsidy fraud probe

In Greece, 37 suspects have been arrested and searches carried out throughout the country in an investigation into farm subsidy fraud led by the European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) in Athens.

An organised criminal group, allegedly involved in a systematic large-scale subsidy fraud scheme and money-laundering activities, has been identified.

The investigation revealed that, since at least 2018, the group is believed to have been operating across the whole of Greece, with a "clear hierarchical structure, distinct roles, and continuous activity up to this day", EPPO said.

They allegedly exploited procedural gaps in the submission of Single Aid Applications under the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), using falsified or misleading documents to claim agricultural subsidies from the Hellenic Payment and Control Agency for Guidance and Guarantee Community Aid.

"The members of the organised criminal group are also suspected of fraudulently declaring agricultural land and pastures that did not belong to them or did not meet eligibility criteria," EPPO said.

"They allegedly inflated livestock numbers to increase their subsidy entitlements.

"To conceal the illicit origin of the proceeds, the suspects are believed to have issued fictitious invoices, routed the funds through multiple bank accounts, and mixed them with legitimate income.

"Part of the misappropriated money was allegedly spent on luxury goods, travel, and vehicles, to disguise the funds as lawful assets."

No connection farming

In the course of the preliminary investigation, 324 individuals were identified as subsidy recipients, causing an estimated damage of more than €19.6 million to the EU budget.

Of these, 42 are believed to be involved in this case and are considered current members of the organised criminal group.

Most of them appear to have no actual connection to farming, suggesting that their participation served solely to facilitate the fraud.

Asset freezing

"Asset freezing measures concerning the members of the criminal organisation are being carried out by the Hellenic Financial Intelligence Unit," EPPO added.

"All persons concerned are presumed innocent until proven guilty in the competent Greek courts of law."

The EPPO is the independent public prosecution office of the EU.

It is responsible for investigating, prosecuting and bringing to judgment crimes against the financial interests of the EU.