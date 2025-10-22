France raises risk level of bird flu to 'high'

The French Ministry of Agriculture has changed the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) risk level in place from 'moderate' to 'high', as of October 22.

A decree published this week raises the alert level throughout mainland France.

Prevention and biosecurity measures for poultry farms are being strengthened, the ministry said.

Detections

Detections of bird flu are increasing in Europe in migratory birds, particularly in Spain and Germany, but also in France, the ministry warned.

"These cases confirm a strong infection dynamic in wild birds using the down-bound flyways, active from September to December," it said.

"Wild birds are a potential source of virus introduction into poultry farms and captive birds."

Since October 10, 2025, four HPAI outbreaks have been confirmed in commercial poultry farms and three outbreaks in backyard poultry, all located in the Atlantic Flyway.

It is in light of these trends that the ministry is changing the risk level in France, which had already been upgraded to 'moderate' earlier in the month.

Reinforced measures

This decision results in the implementation of a number of reinforced prevention and biosecurity measures.

Poultry of all species will have to be kept indoors and there is a ban on gatherings of birds, the ministry said.

Reinforced biosecurity measures will be implemented during the transport of web-footed birds, along with special conditions for the use of decoys, and conditions before the movement of game birds.

Biosecurity measures in France aim to limit contact between poultry and potential sources of infection, and regular monitoring allows for early detection of outbreaks, which is essential for rapid and effective management, the ministry said.

It added that vaccinating waterfowl provides long-lasting immune protection for at-risk flocks, reducing the spread of the virus and economic impacts.

The French ministry concluded: "As a reminder, the consumption of meat, foie gras and eggs - and more generally, any food product - from poultry vaccinated against HPAI does not present any risk to humans."

Bird flu biosecurity

Separately, in Ireland, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, recently emphasised the need for all those with poultry and kept birds to implement the highest standards of biosecurity to protect their flocks from bird flu.

Minister Heydon said: “As we enter into the winter months, the risk of avian influenza becomes higher.

"My message for anybody who has poultry or kept birds is clear: please take strict precautions and exercise the highest standards of biosecurity to protect your flocks from the threat of avian influenza, and to protect the poultry sector in Ireland."