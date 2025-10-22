IHFA considers proposal for 'full service IVF breeding facility'

The Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) is considering a number of proposals including a new full service IVF breeding facility as part of a strategy to "increase genetic gain".

The proposals are contained in a document, which has not been publicly circulated, but seen by Agriland entitled, "GenÉireann".

According to the document, the IHFA has developed the proposals to position the organisation within the industry.

Agriland believes the proposals have sparked controversy within the organisation, which celebrates its 60th anniversary this year.

Proposals

It is understood that as part of the proposals the IHFA has also put forward the idea of establishing a new company.

The new company would develop a nucleus herd and the IVF breeding service, however it would still be owned and funded by the IHFA.

The organisation's proposals also outline an intention to lease a farm, which could be up to 400ac.

The farm would operate as a calf-to-beef unit where technologies such as IVF, embryo transfer, genomic selection, and sexed semen could be leveraged in the hopes of producing elite sires and donor females.

The GenÉireann document details that as part of this strategy in-calf heifers would be sold after calving, while empty heifers would then be sold at 20-months-old and donors would also be purchased to meet the aim of the breeding programme.

It is understood that the IHFA has outlined that IVF could be used on the farm and resulting calves could be reared and either sold or used for the next generation of donors.

Farm

Agriland understands that the IHFA document suggests that once the farm is operational and the nucleus herd is being bred, the company will move onto stage two; offering IVF services and lease capacity to AI companies.

While it is understood that the document has not been publicly shared, it is believed more than 100 signed letters from registered herd owners within the IHFA have been submitted to the organisation requesting an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to oppose the proposals.

It is also believed that some members have discussed a vote of "no confidence" in relation to the proposals, however no decision has been made on the matter.

IHFA

According to the IHFA, its "board has supported further development of a proposal aimed at advancing several key objectives within the IHFA strategic plan particularly in the area of genetic gain".

"At this point and time, many elements of the proposal remain under consideration and are not yet finalised," the spokesperson added.

IHFA sent a text to its members last Friday (October 17) which referenced an "outline proposal".

Text IHFA sent to members

Separately, some members of the IHFA have also told Agriland that they are aware that a proposal has been discussed with the National Cattle Breeding Centre (NCBC) and the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).