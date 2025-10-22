€195m in advance payments for 2025 Eco-Scheme underway

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Martin Heydon has announced the commencement of advance payments under the 2025 Eco-Scheme.

The minister said: “I am delighted to confirm that advance payments under the Eco-Scheme, worth €194.5 million to 109,853 farmers, have commenced.

"The aim of Ireland’s Eco-Scheme is to reward farmers for undertaking actions beneficial to the climate, environment, water quality and biodiversity. Eco-Scheme payments are a vital support for farmers," the minister added.

The payment rate to farmers in 2025 will be €66 per eligible hectare."

Minister Heydon said: "My department remains committed to ensuring that all scheme payments continue to issue in the most efficient way possible to ensure that these vital supports are delivered to farmers in a timely manner.

"Today, 93% of all 2025 Eco-Scheme eligible applicants have been paid in line with the department's commitment under the Farmers' Charter to pay 90% of eligible applicants," he added.

The €194.5 million payment today (Wednesday, October 22) follows on from the Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) advance payments last week of €511 million to over 110,500 farmers.

The brings total advance payments on BISS, CRISS and Eco-Scheme over the last week to over €705 million, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine said.

Minister Heydon: "The Eco-Scheme advance payments are commencing today at a rate of 70% which is the same rate it was paid at in 2024 and 2023.

"Payments will be visible in farmers’ bank accounts in the coming days and the Department will continue to process all remaining cases for payment as they meet scheme criteria," he added.

The minister urged any farmers with outstanding requests for documentation from my department - for example receipts for planting trees or hedges for Agricultural Practice 4 - to return them to allow payments to issue as soon as possible.

Advance payments under the 2025 Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme (ANC) which commenced last month, and 2025 BISS payments that commenced last week, are continuing as more cases are cleared for payment, the department said.

Farmers wishing to contact the department regarding their Eco-Scheme payments can phone the Direct Payments Helpdesk and can also submit any queries they may have online via the Agfood portal.