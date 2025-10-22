CSO: Producer prices for dairy and meat increase

Producer prices for food products increased by 4.5% in the 12 months to September 2025, new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The food products, beverages and tobacco index was up by 3.5%.

Some of the most notable changes in producer prices for food products over the 12 months to September 2025 include dairy products, which were up 11.1%.

Meat and meat products increased by 7.1%, while vegetables and animal oils and fats dropped by 16.2%.

Wholesale electricity prices fell by 2% in the month to September 2025 and were 16.2% lower than September 2024, the CSO said.

Domestic producer prices for manufactured goods were on average 1.2% higher in September 2025 compared with a year earlier, while producer prices for exported goods were down by 3.1%.

Overall, manufacturing producer prices were 2.6% lower in the year.

Wholesale prices for construction products grew by 0.5% in the month to September 2025 and have risen by 1% in the 12 months since September 2024.

Wholesale price inflation

Deirdre Toher, statistician in the CSO prices division, said: “Wholesale price inflation showed a decrease in September 2025 with a 0.4% decline in the overall producer price index for manufacturing industries in the month.

"The price index for export sales was down by 0.5% since August 2025, while the index for home sales was unchanged in the month.

"Producer prices for products sold on the domestic market were 1.2% higher in September 2025 compared with September 2024.

"In the 12 months to September 2025, export producer prices fell by 3.1% and are at their lowest since October 2021, while overall producer prices were down by 2.6%."