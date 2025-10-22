Copa Cogeca: Fair farm incomes needed for generational renewal

Generational renewal in agriculture will only be successful if farm incomes improve, according to Copa Cogeca.

The umbrella organisation representing EU farm organisations and agricultural co-operatives was reacting to the European Commission's Strategy for Generational Renewal in Agriculture.

The strategy acknowledges the urgent demographic challenge facing European agriculture: an ageing farming population and too few young farmers entering the sector.

In 2020, the average age of farmers in the EU was 57, with only 12% under the age of 40.

EU Commissioner for Agriculture, Christophe Hansen said that the new strategy aims to double the share of new and young farmers in the EU from 12% to 24%.

Generational renewal

Copa Cogeca welcomed the targeted strategic approach on generational renewal and noted "some positive elements" such as the Women in Farming platform and the recognition of the key role of agri-cooperatives in supporting young farmers.

The organisation said that the proposed EU Observatory on farmland could play a role respecting member states competences while enhancing transparency, data comparability and cooperation.

However, Copa Cogeca said that the strategy "fails to provide ambition and solutions to the economic challenges faced by European agriculture, namely the low level of income of the sector".

"Generational renewal will only succeed if farming offers viable economic prospects.

"No young person will choose or remain in the farming sector unless a fair income, comparable to other sectors of the economy, is made available to them," it said.

Policy

Copa Cogeca believes that the generational renewal strategy, to be built into the next EU budget, is "doomed to fail if not backed by an individual, common and separate agricultural policy with a dedicated and inflation-proof budget".

"[The] current Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) proposal on the table cannot be accepted.

"It is not placing agriculture, its young farmers, woman farmers, farmers and cooperatives as a priority for the EU.

"Overcoming the identified barriers of access to land, affordable credit and skills requires coordinated action, including effective succession schemes and targeted investment tools that facilitate smooth farm transfer and start-up.

"Our organisations stand ready to work constructively to ensure prospects and stability for a strategic sector guarantor of our EU food security," Copa Cogeca added.