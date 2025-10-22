'Get ready for polling day' urges Electoral Commission as presidential race nears end

The Electoral Commission is urging voters to get ready for polling day with the presidential election just around the corner on Friday, (October 24).

Polls open at 7am and close at 10pm on the day.

Both Fine Gael's candidate Heather Humphreys and independent candidate, Catherine Connolly, show no signs of easing up on their presidential election campaigns as the clock ticks towards decision day for voters.

This week Humphreys and Connolly have been particularly keen to highlight just who is backing them to get to Áras an Uachtaráin.

Connolly was centre stage at Vicar Street in Dublin on Monday (October 20) with musicians including Christy Moore, Huartan and Mary Wallopers.

Meanwhile Humphreys yesterday (Tuesday, October 21) got the backing of eight former presidents of the Irish Farmers' Association (IFA).

The eight which includes; Donie Cashman, Tom Clinton, John Donnelly, Tom Parlon, John Dillon, John Bryan, Eddie Downey, Joe Healy, and Tim Cullinan, signed a letter setting out their support for Humphreys.

In it they highlighted her "proven experience" and commitment to "championing the agricultural sector and rural life at home and abroad."

Presidential elections

According to the Electoral Commission there are 3,612,957 people who are registered to vote in the presidential elections on Friday.

The commission is reminding people that they must bring a valid form of ID to their assigned polling station to be able to vote.

"You do not need your polling information card in order to vote, but it can be helpful to have it with you," it added.

It has also advised that the following documents can be used to prove your identity:

A Public Services Card;

A passport;

A driving licence;

An employee identity card containing a photograph;

A student identity card issued by an educational institution and containing a photograph;

A travel document containing name and photograph;

a bank or savings or credit union book containing address in constituency.

According to the Electoral Commission the presidential election count will begin at 9.00a.m. on Saturday morning (October 25).