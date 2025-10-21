Independent environmental regulator recommended for NI in new report

A new report has recommended that an independent environmental regulator be established for Northern Ireland.

Independent panel members Dr. Viviane Gravey, Diane Ruddock, and John McCallister launched their final report and presented their findings to Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) Minister Andrew Muir as part of a review into environmental governance.

The report contains 32 recommendations that fall under four key themes: clarity and coherence; meaningful independence; better compliance; and transparency and accountability.

One of the key recommendations is that an environmental regulator should be independent of government, established as a non-departmental public body.

The independent panel proposes that the regulator should have oversight of important environmental issues such as air and water quality, waste management, nature and biodiversity, and the marine environment, although the exact scope would need to be determined.

The report also notes that addressing environmental challenges is not only a DAERA responsibility, but a task that all of government, and all of society, must address together.

Climate crisis

Launching the document, Dr. Viviane Gravey said: “Our report is published at a time when NI’s environment is under mounting stress.

"The signals cannot be ignored. Governance reform is an essential element of our response to the climate and nature crises.

“While our call for an independent environmental regulator is significant, this must be accompanied by a broad range of meaningful changes across the governance system, some of which could be implemented very quickly.

"We believe our recommendations, taken as a whole, chart a practical and achievable way forward.

“Thus we present our report as a ‘call to action’ on behalf of all who want to see a flourishing environment underpinning a thriving society in NI."

DAERA Minister Andrew Muir thanked the panel for its work, adding: “I am fully committed to better and stronger environmental governance and fully accept the review panel’s recommendation that a new independent environmental regulator for Northern Ireland should be established.

"I intend to take a paper to the executive and to address the assembly on the next steps in the short time ahead.

"The need to press ahead has never been more evident to ensure we better protect our environment for future generations to enjoy.”

Among the recommendations made by the panel is the need for DAERA to publish a map of environmental governance, identifying who is responsible for what, and signposting to key points of contact to enhance accountability.

In making its final recommendations, the panel drew on responses to its call for evidence, as well as a wide range of contributions gathered through public meetings and engagements with regulators, regulated parties, and broader stakeholders across the UK and Ireland.