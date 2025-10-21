HSA confirms appointment of new CEO

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) has announced Mark Cullen as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Cullen, who has been serving as interim CEO since earlier this year, is formally assuming the role following his appointment by the board of the HSA after an open and competitive recruitment process.

Over the course of his 25 year career with the HSA, Cullen has held a wide range of leadership and operational roles, developing a knowledge of workplace health and safety issues as well as the authority’s wider regulatory responsibilities in chemicals, product safety, and national accreditation.

A qualified civil engineer, he previously worked in the private sector as an engineer in the UK construction industry.

Speaking on his appointment, Cullen said: "I am honoured to accept the position.

"Having worked with the organisation for more than 25 years, I have a deep understanding of both the breadth and importance of our remit - from protecting workers’ health and safety to ensuring chemicals and products are used and managed safely, and delivering a national accreditation service that underpins quality and trust."

Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke said that this appointment "will ensure that the authority will continue to deliver on its responsibilities which are vital not only for worker safety and health, but also for business confidence, consumer protection and maintaining high standards across our economy".

Farm safety

The HSA is an independent statutory body established under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 1989.

It is responsible for safety and health on farms.

Mark Cullen said recently that he is especially concerned about the dangers on farms posed by working at height, with machinery and during construction activity.

"Too many serious and fatal incidents occur when safety is not prioritised in these areas," he said.

"Falls from ladders or roofs, incidents involving tractors or other powerful machines, and unsafe construction practices are preventable with the right precautions.

"Farmers must take the time to plan their work safely, use the proper equipment, and never take unnecessary risks. Protecting lives and livelihoods should always come first."