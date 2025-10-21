Ireland set to host fifth Global Bioeconomy Summit in 2026

The Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM), the Department of Climate, Energy, and the Environment, and the International Advisory Council of the Global Bioeconomy (IACGB) today (Tuesday, October 21) announced that the fifth Global Bioeconomy Summit will take place in Dublin next year.

The annual summit will be held on October 20 and 21, 2026 at the Convention Centre Dublin, during Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union.

According to DAFM, the event is recognised as a leading global forum for bioeconomy policy, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration.

The Global Bioeconomy Summit brings together political leaders, policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, investors, and civil society globally to accelerate sustainable, bio-based innovation and solutions.

Speaking on the announcement, Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Martin Heydon said: “Bringing the 2026 Global Bioeconomy Summit to Dublin will see up to 1,000 delegates from around the world coming together to discuss opportunities for developing the bioeconomy.

"The bioeconomy is about creating new and valuable products such as biostimulants that further develop a sustainable farming economy, create new green jobs in the agri-food sector through biorefinery development, cut emissions, and aid rural regeneration and prosperity.”

Also commenting on the summit, Minister for Climate, Energy and the Environment, Darragh O’Brien said: “As another successful Bioeconomy Ireland Week comes to a close, I’m delighted to announce the dates for next year’s Global Bioeconomy Summit here in Ireland.

"The summit will provide a unique opportunity to showcase our bioeconomy achievements, partnerships, and future ambitions on both the European and global stage.

"A strong and sustainable bioeconomy is key to achieving Ireland’s climate targets, advancing circular solutions, and supporting a greener, more resilient future for all.”

Ireland

Minister of State with responsibility for Food Promotion, New Markets, Research and Development, Noel Grealish, welcomed the announcement.

He explained: “Ireland’s selection to host this important event reflects the very significant scientific expertise in Ireland in relation to bioeconomy development, backed by government investment in research, demonstration and innovation.”

Minister of State with responsibility for Circular Economy, Alan Dillon, also endorsed the announcement.

He said: “The Global Bioeconomy Summit in 2026 will showcase the growing importance of the circular bioeconomy in building a more sustainable and resilient future for Ireland and the world, while driving innovation, investment, and new green opportunities.”

Christine Lang, co-chair of the IACGB, added that the council is looking forward to co-hosting the next summit in Dublin together with the Irish government in October 2026.

“The Global Bioeconomy Summit has now established itself as the world's leading event for discussing opportunities and challenges of the global bioeconomy.

"We will again engage with stakeholders, and we will work on further developing visions for the future global bioeconomy,” she noted.

The summit series began in 2015 and has since become the flagship international gathering for the bioeconomy.

Ireland was selected as the host nation for 2026 following the conclusion of Global Bioeconomy Summit 2024 in Nairobi, Kenya, reflecting the EU country's growing leadership across bio-based innovation, bioeconomy-related climate solutions, and circular bioeconomy demonstration initiatives.