Number of women completing ag training courses rises by nearly 10% in 5 years

The Department of Agriculture, Food, and the Marine (DAFM) has revealed that the number of women completing Teagasc Education programmes rose by nearly 10% between 2020 and 2024.

Minister for Agriculture, Food, and the Marine, Martin Heydon detailed these figures in response to a parliamentary question posed by Fine Gael, Dublin Fingal West TD, Grace Boland.

Boland asked the minister how his department is working with Teagasc and other agencies to promote agricultural education and training programmes that actively encourage female participation.

The minister replied by explaining that Teagasc’s mission is to support science-based innovation in the agri-food sector and the broader bioeconomy, delivering this through three key pillars of activity: research, education, and advice.

He said: "Over 3,500 learners currently participate in Teagasc Further Education programmes. In addition, Teagasc supports delivery of degree programmes to 1,400 learners with various third-level institutions.

"Female participation numbers and trends in Teagasc Education programmes have been steadily increasing.

"Figures for the past five years show female participation growing from 856 participants in 2020 to 1,331 participants this year.

"Females comprised 28% of overall course completions in 2024 compared to 17% in 2020."

This is a rise of nearly 10% in the number of females completing Teagasc Education programmes.

Women

Minister Heydon also highlighted that numbers attending Teagasc courses have been boosted by schemes and supports currently available from his department under Ireland's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plan 2023-2027.

In order to be eligible for these schemes and supports, candidates must now hold a recognised qualification in agricultural education.

Minister Heydon explained: "For example, the Women Farmers’ Capital Investment Scheme is an important support to women farmers in the industry and offers a higher grant aid rate at 60% to those qualifying.

"These supports are complemented by a suite of strong national taxation measures. My department continues to work closely with Teagasc to maximise participation in its education and training programmes.

"I am pleased to inform the deputy that we recently sanctioned Teagasc to recruit 12 additional temporary education officers to provide training in new Adult Green Cert Programmes commencing in the period September 2025."