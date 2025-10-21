Training programme for farm diversification and business to begin

A training programme for farmers wishing to diversify and explore new business ventures will be rolled out between later October and early December.

Teagasc is running its Farm Business Options Training Programme across the country, targeting farmers and farm family members who may be considering diversifying or getting into new business opportunities.

The training programme is delivered in collaboration with local enterprise offices.

Teagasc said the training is designed for those seeking to improve farm income, or branch into fresh ventures such as renewable energy, artisan food production, organic farming, and rural tourism.

It will provide practical guidance on business planning, connect participants with mentors, and link them with agencies that can provide ongoing support.

The training events feature guest farmers who have successfully diversified their enterprises, along with Teagasc and industry specialists.

Attendance at the training events will be free, but spaces are limited and must be booked in advance. Due to demand, additional courses may be added to accommodate more participants.

The confirmed schedule of training events is outlined below:

October 29 and November 5 - Options course in Castletownbere, Cork West Advisory region;

November 4 and 5 - Two-day Artisan Food & Farm Diversification Training at The National Museum of Ireland, Turlough Park, Castlebar, Co. Mayo;

November 6 and 7 - Producing Food on the Farm and Tourism Opportunities in Rural Areas at Naas, Kildare;

November 11 (7:00p.m) - course at Teagasc advisory office, Enniscorthy, Carlow/Wicklow/Wexford advisory region;

November 13 and 14 - Two-day Artisan Food & Farm Diversification Training at Teagasc, Mellows Centre, Athenry, Co. Galway;

November 18, 20, 25 and 27 (6:00p.m to 9:00p.m) - Options courses in Limerick (Limerick Local Enterprise Office);

November 19 (7:00p.m) - Course at Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow town, Carlow/Wicklow/Wexford advisory region;

November 25 and 27, and December 2 and 4 (6:00p.m) - Options course at Teagasc, Kells Road, Navan, Co. Meath;

November 25 (7:00p.m.) - Course at Teagasc advisory office, Tinahely, Carlow/Wicklow/Wexford advisory region;

November 26 and 27 - Options courses in Annalee Room, Ballyhaise College, Co. Cavan;

November 25 and December 2 - Options events at Teagasc office, Thurles, Co. Tipperary;

December 9 and 11 - Options course in Midleton, Cork East advisory region.

Commenting on the Farm Business Options training programme, Teagasc energy and rural development specialist Barry Caslin said: "Teagasc is dedicated to supporting farmers in exploring new business avenues and adding value to their enterprises.

"The Farm Business Options programme fosters rural development, promotes sustainable land use, and drives economic growth. By investing in farmers' education and providing support networks, we facilitate meaningful change and innovation in the agricultural sector," Caslin added.

Fintan Phelan, head of farm management and rural development in Teagasc, said: "This programme is part of Teagasc's core strategy to help farmers diversify and thrive.

"The training opportunities are crucial for enhancing farm income, introducing new business ideas, and promoting continuous improvement and sustainability.

"By connecting farmers with local business support agencies and mentors, we lay the groundwork for a resilient and prosperous rural economy," Phelan added.