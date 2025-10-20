Over 1,400 work permits issued to agri sector in first 9 months

The Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment (DETE) has issued over 1,400 work permits for the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector so far this year.

The latest data, published by the department, shows that in the first nine months of 2025, 1,466 permits were issued for this economic sector.

In September, 128 permits were granted, following the 151 issued during the previous month.

The highest number of permits to the sector so far this year was issued in February with 251.

Work permits

Permits have been issued across a range of agri-businesses, including meat processors, horticulture enterprises, and individual farms.

In 2024, the department issued 3,625 work permits for the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sector, with 591 of those being granted in February of that year.

Across all sectors of the economy, some 22,542 permits have issued in 2025 so far.

The sector with by far the highest number of permits is health and social work activities with 5,973.

Under the Employment Permits Acts, in order to work in the State, all non-EEA nationals require a valid employment permit or relevant immigration permission which allows them to reside and work in the State without the requirement for an employment permit.

The EEA comprises the member states of the EU together with Iceland, Norway, and Liechtenstein.