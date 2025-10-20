Sheep trade: Higher lamb price offers cut by 10c/kg this week

This week's sheep trade has seen some of the higher lamb price offers cut by 10c/kg, with the stronger lamb prices holding firm at some of the smaller outlets.

Lamb prices have been largely steady since early September, and the expectation amongst farmers was that lamb prices would soon move upwards rather than downwards.

The outlets with the lower lamb price offers last week have held their price offers steady for this week and cull ewe price offers remain largely unchanged since last week.

Sheep trade: Factory prices

This week, Kepak is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 15c/kg Quality Assurance (QA) bonus for spring lambs, leaving €7.65/kg on offer up to 22kg carcass-weight again this week.

The Athleague, Co. Roscommon site is quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes with carcass weights above 20kg again this week.

Irish Country Meats (ICM) is quoting €7.50/kg plus a 20c/kg QA bonus for lambs, leaving €7.70/kg on offer here up to 22kg carcass-weight. This price is down 10c/kg since last week.

The Navan, Co. Meath and Camolin, Co. Wexford-based outlets are quoting €4.30/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €7.60/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight this week. This price is down 10c/kg since last week.

Kildare Chilling is quoting €4.20/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus for cull ewes with carcass weights from 35-43kg.

For cull ewes under 35kg carcass weight, Kildare Chilling is quoting €3.70 plus a 10c/kg QA bonus, leaving €3.80/kg on offer here, with poorer ewes being quoted at €3/kg.

Ballon Meats in Co. Carlow is quoting €5.00/kg for cull ewes again this week.

Ballon Meats is quoting €7.80/kg for lambs up to 22kg carcass-weight - the same price as last week.