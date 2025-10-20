Factory quotes: Cattle price offers lift by over 10c/kg in cases

This week's factory quotes have seen cattle price offers lift by over 10c/kg in several cases, driven by tight supplies and firm demand.

Factory cattle supplies have been lower than originally expected this autumn, with weekly kill numbers having failed to surpass 31,000 head.

This time last year, weekly supplies were at over 40,000 head, compared to just under 26,000 head in the week ending Sunday, October 12 this year.

After the heavy falls of rain over the weekend, some procurement staff have said they could see some slight lift in cattle availability this week, but demand is expected to outstrip any possible supply lift.

Factory quotes: Heifers and steers

This week, heifers are being quoted at €7.50/kg on the grid, generally speaking.

Steers (bullocks) are being quoted at €7.40/kg on the grid in general.

This week's opening offers are up by over 10c/kg in cases on last week. According to procurement staff, the reduced supplies are the main factor driving prices up.

In Northern Ireland, base quotes for 'U-3' steers and heifers are ranging from £6.22-£6.28/kg and 'O+3' cow price quotes are ranging from £5.20-£5.26/kg.

Factory agents sound more willing to negotiate deals with farmers this week for batches of well-finished cattle, with leniency being shown in cases on grid price penalties where most of the cattle fit the required carcass specifications.

Cow price

This week, 'P' grade cows are being quoted at €6.90/kg in general, with 'O' grade cows being quoted at €7.00-€7.05/kg and more available in cases for the better type 'O+' cows.

'R' grade cows are being quoted at €7.30/kg in general, and 'U' grade cows are being quoted at €7.40/kg in general but premiums of up to €7.60/kg are being tabled for suitable 'U' grade cows in cases this week.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are being quoted at €7.60-€7.70/kg for 'U' grades, with €7.50-€7.60/kg being quoted for 'R' grades.

'O' grade bulls are being quoted at €7.30/kg in general, and 'P' grade bulls at €7.20/kg in general.

Under-16-month bulls are being quoted at €7.40/kg on the grid in general this week.