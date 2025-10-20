EU farm group to hold 'flash action' over future of CAP

A group of EU farm organisations will hold a "flash action" in France on the twin issues of the EU's long-term budget and the future of the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

The demonstration will take place at the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, from around 10:00a.m French time.

The demonstration is being organised by Copa Cogeca, which represents EU farm organisations and agricultural co-operatives.

The Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) is one of Copa's member organisations, as is its French counterpart, the FNSEA, which, along with its local branch in the area around Strasbourg, has organised the protest.

The local branch of France's young farmers and rural youth organisation, Jeunes Agriculteurs, is also involved in organising the demonstration.

In advance of the protest, Copa Cogeca said: "On July 16, the European Commission presented its proposal to reform the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the EU budgetary framework.

"On September 25, the [leadership] of Copa and Cogeca deemed this proposal unacceptable, as it crosses numerous red lined that jeopardise the future of the sector.

Copa added: "We were promised a clear vision and a reliable compass. Instead, we received grand speeches and political actions moving in the opposite direction.

"Agriculture has been neglected to the margins of commission president's (Ursula von der Leyen) priorities, treated, at best, as a mere adjustment variable.

"The ball is now in the court of the co-legislators, the European Parliament and the [council of ministers]," Copa said.

"Many members of the European Parliament share our concerns, both regarding the substance of the proposal and the unprecedented way un which these initiatives have been driven forward by the top of the European executive," a statement from the group added.

"MEPs and member states must now allow these flawed proposals to be pushed through. A better, more balanced solution is both possible and necessary, one that upholds the two-pillar structure of the CAP, ensures a dedicated and inflation-proof budget, and remains faithful to the EU treaties."

CAP reform

The proposals for the new CAP post-2027 have met with broad criticism since they were announced, from farm organisations and politicians alike.

Last month, a meeting of member states' agriculture ministers in the Council of the EU (which will have a key role in deciding the final form of the new CAP) saw several member states criticise the European Commission's plans for the new CAP post-2027.

A number of ministers at the meeting called for a separate and independent CAP containing two pillars, with an adequate and separate budget, so that it can deliver on food security, environmental, and competitiveness goals.

The proposals from the commission, as they are currently, will see the traditional two pillar format of the CAP merged into one funding stream.

Several agriculture ministers at last month's meeting expressed a view that the funding was not sufficient, while some expressed concerns about the complexity of the proposed rules.

However, other ministers also expressed a positive appraisal of some aspects of the proposals, citing a higher degree of flexibility, simplification, and generational renewal.