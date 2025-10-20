Dairy advice: Tail clipping needs to be carried out ahead of dry-off

As the days count down to the housing season and farmers prepare to dry off the herd, it is time to be thinking of clipping tails and shaving udders.

If tails are not clipped, they become a area that dung and bacteria can build up in, which can result in a drastic rise in in somatic cell count (SCC) as the bacteria eventually enters the teat canal.

Most farmers consistently clip tails and shave udders throughout the season for this reason, as well as the fact that long and dirty tails can be nuisance when milking.

However, now is one of the most crucial times to carry out these tasks, as conditions dampen and cows get more dirty ahead of drying off.

Tail clipping

Farmers should be clipping tails in a nice, smooth manner, removing any dirt or excess hair in the process from around the hock of the cow, or around her back legs and the udder.

As cows head back inside, the reduction of UV sunlight results in them growing thick and long coats, while the shed may become a humid and warm environment.

Because of this, a lot of farmers choose to clip the cattle’s back, which will allow excess heat to leave their body, helping to reduce the risk of pneumonia as well as maintaining efficient energy levels.

Clipping backs also improves the contact area for pour-on doses, whether that be for lice or mites.

Another thing a lot of farmers do while the clippers are out is shave around the area around the cow's freeze branding. This increases its visibility, which is especially important during the calving season.

Shaving udders

Shaving a cow's udders can be an unpleasant experience for the animal, but it is a necessary job which helps prevent the likes of mastitis.

However, some farmers choose to singe the hair off with a with a yellow, airless flame instead of clipping.

Singeing is just as unpleasant as clipping; however it only takes a fraction of the time when done correctly.

Farmers who do choose to singe are reminded to do so in a well-ventilated space so that the smell disperses quickly.

Process

Farmers should be starting the process of tail clipping and udder shaving now to promote a successful, clean and hygienic dry-off.

By starting the process now, you can do a few rows each week in a calm and stress-free manner, which will also help prevent the clippers from getting hot.

The process will be worth the time, considering it should help reduce SCC spikes in the coming weeks with the changing environments.

Related Stories

This process is also extremely important for any cows selected for selective dry cow therapy, as there is no room for error in terms of hygiene without the antibiotic.