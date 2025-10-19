NI sheep farmers looking to the future with confidence

Sheep farmers in Northern Ireland are pointing to a positive outlook for the sector.

This premise is based on a number of factors, one of which is the relatively strong price that has been recorded for finished lambs and breeding stock over the past 12 months.

Jack Robinson runs a progressive sheep enterprise comprising 800 breeding ewes close to Claudy in Co. Derry.

The breed make-up within his flock comprises a mix of Mules, Suffolk-cross Mules, and Scottish Blackface bloodlines.

Robinson finishes all the lambs born on the farm, with the breeding of high-quality ewe replacements a key driver for the business.

He attended a recent open day hosted by Fane Valley Co-op at its Claudy store.

“It has been a great year for sheep,” Robinson explained.

“The weather was very benign throughout the spring lambing season.

“As a consequence, lamb mortality rates were low. High-quality grass was also available when the ewes and lambs needed it."

“Lamb performance levels have been very good throughout 2025. And the prices available for sheep of all kinds have held up reasonably well throughout the period.

Fane Valley Store manager, Gemma Parke agrees.

“We have had tremendous grass growth levels achieved on farms right through until the autumn," she said.

“And sheep farmers have benefitted accordingly. There is a tremendous demand for wormers and fluke products at the present time.”

Wool prices

Adding to the buoyancy in the sheep sector has been the recent strengthening of wool prices.

British Wool’s recent October sale saw the most intense level of competition in the last decade.

All main buyers were active, with UK, European, and Chinese-focussed purchasers competing to secure wool supplies.

In addition, all core types traded significantly higher, with the main grades of carpet wool trading close to 20% higher.

Prices in the sale increased by an average of 14.2% relative to those recorded at the sale held a month earlier.

The trend mirrors price rises that have been seen in New Zealand, with global demand for quality cross-bred wools outstripping supplies.

According to Co. Antrim-based Ulster Wool, these encouraging market trends translate into an average sale price achieved on behalf of the co-op’s members of £1.18/kg.

This is a marked increase over the average sale price for the 2024 season when sales averaged £1.00/kg.

This strengthening of wool markets is expected to be maintained.