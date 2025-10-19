NIEA confirms removal of Asian hornet nest in Northern Ireland

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) has successfully completed the safe and controlled removal of an Asian hornet nest in the Dundonald area of Belfast.

The agency said that the nest found was successfully removed yesterday (Saturday, October 18).

The nest had been found close to the location of the first reported sighting of an Asian hornet in Northern Ireland on October 10.

NIEA said that this is the first occurrence of such a nest in Northern Ireland.

Asian hornet

The Asian hornet is a highly effective predator of insects and poses a significant threat to honeybees, native insects, pollinators and local ecosystems, as well as crop production which relies on pollinators.

The insect, also known as Yellow-legged hornet, is a harmful invasive species originating from east Asia and first recorded in Europe in 2004.

Two nests were found and destroyed in the Cork area earlier this summer.

Asian Hornet

The operation to remove the nest was led by NIEA officers from the Invasive Non-Native Species Team, using the services of a suitably trained pest control company.

The team were following advice provided by the UK Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

They were also supported on the ground support from an official from the National Biodiversity Data Centre in Co. Waterford through the Shared Island Biosecurity and Invasive Species Initiative.

NIEA said that surveillance will continue in the area to monitor any Asian hornet activity.

The agency urged the public and beekeeping community to continue to be vigilant and reportof any suspected sightings via the Asian Hornet Watch app or CEDaR.