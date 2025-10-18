Further €1.6m issued to farmers in TAMS payments - DAFM

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) issued an additional €1.59 million in Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS) payments this week.

The scheme provides grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding.

Just over 37,305 approvals have been issued for TAMS 3 so far, with over 13,859 payment applications submitted.

In total, €106.8 million has now been paid out across 11,922 TAMS 3 claims.

DAFM

The latest payment data published by the department also shows that €510.95 million was paid in advance payments to 110,491 farmers under the 2025 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS).

An additional €2.9 million was paid this week to farmers for the 2025 Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) and Areas of Specific Constraint (ASC).

This means that 92,816 farmers have now received a total of €197.7 million under these measures.

A further €60,000 was issued to farmers participating in Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Some €517.2 million has been paid out under the agri-environmental scheme.