Met Éireann extends Status Orange rainfall warning

Met Éireann has extended a Status Orange weather warning for heavy rainfall to another county today (Saturday, October 18).

The national forecaster said that the alert for heavy rain and possible thundery downpours will now apply to Waterford, as well as Cork.

The weather warning will be in place from 8:00p.m on Saturday until 5:00a.m on Sunday.

Met Éireann said the conditions will bring a risk of possible river flooding, especially in mountainous areas.

There will also be very difficult travelling conditions in these counties.

Met Éireann

A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford will be in place from 5:00p.m today until 5:00a.m tomorrow.

A similar warning for Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford will be valid from 8:00p.m today until 8:00a.m on Sunday.

Counties covered by these weather warnings can expect spells of heavy rain with the possibility of a few thundery downpours.

There is a risk of localised flooding, while travelling conditions will be difficult.

Weather

Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened last evening.

Crews were deployed on Friday afternoon inspecting known risk locations across the county.

Crews will continue to monitor the situation throughout the weekend.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised road users in counties affected by the Status Orange weather warning to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings:

Drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions. This is especially important on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways where there is increased danger of aquaplaning;

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility, hold back to where you can see their mirrors;

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance - this helps to dry the brakes;

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.