Met Éireann extends Status Orange rainfall warning

Met Éireann has extended a Status Orange weather warning for heavy rainfall to another county today (Saturday, October 18).
The national forecaster said that the alert for heavy rain and possible thundery downpours will now apply to Waterford, as well as Cork.
The weather warning will be in place from 8:00p.m on Saturday until 5:00a.m on Sunday.
Met Éireann said the conditions will bring a risk of possible river flooding, especially in mountainous areas.
There will also be very difficult travelling conditions in these counties.
A Status Yellow rainfall warning for Cork, Kerry and Waterford will be in place from 5:00p.m today until 5:00a.m tomorrow.
A similar warning for Carlow, Kilkenny and Wexford will be valid from 8:00p.m today until 8:00a.m on Sunday.
Counties covered by these weather warnings can expect spells of heavy rain with the possibility of a few thundery downpours.
There is a risk of localised flooding, while travelling conditions will be difficult.
Cork County Council’s Severe Weather Assessment Team convened last evening.
Crews were deployed on Friday afternoon inspecting known risk locations across the county.
Crews will continue to monitor the situation throughout the weekend.
The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised road users in counties affected by the Status Orange weather warning to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.
The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings: