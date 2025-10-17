Met Éireann upgrades rain warning to 'Orange' for one county

Met Éireann has upgraded a weather warning for rain for one county to Status Orange.

Earlier this evening (Friday, October 17), the national forecaster issued a Status Orange warning for Co. Cork.

This warning will come into effect at 9:00p.m tomorrow night (Saturday, October 18), and will remain in effect until 5:00a.m Sunday morning (October 19).

Met Éireann said that heavy rain and possible thundery downpours are expected for Co. Cork.

River flooding in possible, especially in mountainous areas, and travelling conditions will be very difficult.

There will also be two Status Yellow warnings in place for rain, impacting four counties.

A Status Yellow warning for rain will be in place for counties Kerry and Cork (which will be superseded by the Status Orange warning in the latter county). This Status Yellow warning will come into effect at 5:00p.m tomorrow evening, and will remain in effect for 12 hours until 5:00a.m Sunday morning.

A second Status Yellow warning for rain will impact counties Waterford and Wexford, and will come into effect at 8:00p.m tomorrow night and will remain in effect until 8:00a.m Sunday morning.

All four counties will see spells of heavy rain with the possibility of a few thundery downpours.

These counties will experience localised flooding and difficult travelling conditions, Met Éireann said.

Road safety

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising road users in southern areas to take extra care when using the roads in these counties while the weather warnings are in effect.

Road users in areas affected by the Orange Warning are recommended to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on a journey.

The following advice is being given to road users on foot of the weather warnings.

The RSA has providing the following advice to motorists:

Drivers should slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front, especially on high speed roads such as dual carriageways and motorways, where there is increased danger of aquaplaning;

Take special care when driving behind goods vehicles as they generate a considerable amount of spray which reduces your visibility. Hold back to where you can see their mirrors;

If the road ahead is flooded choose another route, and do not attempt to drive through it. Flooded roads that appear shallow could be deeper than you think. The verge may have subsided and there may also be trees or branches that have fallen that may not be visible;

Road users should always follow recommended routes and obey signs closing roads to traffic that have been put there by the local council or An Garda Síochána;

After going through water, drive slowly with your foot on the brake pedal for a short distance. This helps to dry the brakes;

Drive with dipped headlights at all times.

The RSA is advising pedestrians to ensure they always walk on the right-hand side of road facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

Cyclists should ensure that they and their bike are visible to other road users by investing in a good set of front and rear light (white at the front, red at the back) and by wearing clothes that help you be seen on your bike.

The RSA noted that visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions, so all pedestrians and cyclists should wear bright clothing and consider high-visibility material.