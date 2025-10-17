Heydon gives 'clear indication' of plans to provide support for Irish tillage

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon has confirmed the government’s commitment to deliver enhanced support for Irish tillage.

He made the comments in the Dáil earlier this week (Wednesday, October 15) as he sought to clarify aspects of a new government support strategy for the tillage sector, post-Budget 2026.

The minister began by acknowledging the strain that many farming families in the tillage sector face.

He said: "Coming on the back of two horrendously difficult years weather-wise, thankfully conditions for harvest 2025 were much more favourable.

“It has allowed field work to be undertaken and completed in a timely fashion. This was much needed as many spring crops have not come in as well as winter crops."

However, Minister Heydon noted that the sector has encountered additional pressures, "not least the challenging market situation and downward price pressure internationally".

“This, along with the high costs of production, has significantly impacted on the margin for growers, with crops on rented land particularly challenged," he said.

"I have been engaging directly with the farming organisations on these challenges."

The agriculture minister said that the tillage sector "really is an absolutely vital cog in the wheel of agriculture and agrifood produce".

"Like any gearbox that has cogs in it, all sectors and all cogs are dependent on each other. If one does not work correctly, the wheel does not turn," he added.

“This is very much the case with all of the other parts of the agricultural sector.

"They depend on us having a strong and vibrant tillage sector. It is an integral part of Irish farming, producing high-quality animal feed and bedding for the livestock sector and ingredients for the food and drink industry.

“ It also makes a significant contribution to the Irish economy, at an estimated €1.9 billion per annum over the 2018-2022 period, and it supports the equivalent of over 11,000 full-time jobs.”

According to Minister Heydon, the Irish government has provided a range of significant supports to tillage farmers in recent years.

In addition, he said he has put in every effort since taking office to support the sector further.

He said: “In addition to the commitments in Budget 2026, on which I will speak further in due course, my department has already delivered substantial supports to tillage farmers in recent years.

“Schemes specific to the tillage sector include the Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM), the Tillage Incentive Scheme, Protein Aid, and the Tillage Capital Investment Scheme. They have all proved hugely popular among tillage growers.”

The current year has seen the budget for Protein Aid agreed at €10 million, having increased from the previous figure of €7 million.

Minister Heydon said: "The Straw Incorporation Measure is very popular among farmers and I am a huge fan of it.

"It demonstrates the sector's commitment to climate and the environment through increasing carbon sequestration.

“It is a scheme that tillage farmers have come to rely on from an income perspective and when it comes to making cropping decisions for the year."

The minister noted the levels of applications in 2025 for the SIM scheme.

“This year, over 66,000ha of cereals and oilseed rape straw were submitted for chopping and incorporating.

"I gave a commitment to pay all farmers who applied under the scheme. I made this decision early to give certainty to those farmers while also providing an economic boost.

“There was flexibility for farmers to withdraw from the scheme in certain circumstances. For example, where straw is required for livestock, to safeguard supply across all sectors,” he said.

Budget 2026

Looking ahead, the minister confirmed that he will be will be supporting growers in 2026 with funding through a new tillage support scheme, in conjunction with the Protein Aid scheme and the SIM, which he said will "provide targeted supports of at least €50 million".

"This marks a significant and direct investment by the government, evidencing its commitment to the sector.

"Having secured a funding allocation for a new tillage support scheme, I intend to consult further with stakeholders on its design and operation.

“These measures will help support tillage farm incomes and will provide a strong base to protect the future of tillage farming in Ireland.

“I will continue to work with the tillage sector and provide targeted support where possible given the strategic importance of the sector within the wider agricultural industry.”

Minister Heydon emphasied his intention to support the tillage sector going forward.

He added: “I get this industry. I have its back. I want to continue to support it.

"I would have liked to have had more money for the sector in this budget, but it is a solid base as the first of five budgets I intend to bring in.

“It is a clear indication of my commitment to supporting this sector throughout my time in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.”