DAFM: Over 1,000 private felling applications made so far this year

Over 1,000 felling applications for private forestry have been made to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) so far this year.

The latest data published by the department shows 1,069 valid applications have been submitted for private felling, along with 514 applications from Coillte.

DAFM officials have issued 978 private felling licences and 280 Coillte licences covering a total of 14,789ha.

Satellite imagery of wind-damaged forest areas following storms Darragh and Éowyn earlier this year confirmed that 26,050ha of forestry has been impacted.

Minister of State with responsibility for forestry Michael Healy-Rae previously stated that felling applications with windblow issues that have been notified to his department are "being prioritised".

The latest forestry data also shows that the department has issued 350 licences relating to 2,689ha of afforestation so far in 2025.

In 2024, DAFM issued afforestation licences for a total of 4,844ha.

Some 339 valid afforestation applications were received by the department, as of October 10.

2,298ha of forestry has been planted since the start of 2025, compared to 1,573ha for the entire of last year.

However, the department noted that this figure reflects afforestation that has been paid at first grant stage this year to date only, including the Native Area Tree Scheme (NTAS).

531 licences have been issued for 196km of forestry roads this year. The data shows that 61km of forestry roads were constructed by October 10.

There have been 456 licences issued by the department so far this year for the Reconstitution of Ash Dieback Scheme, covering 1,476ha.

173 licences have been approved for the NTAS (190ha), 161 for the Woodland Improvement Scheme (911ha) and 131 for the Deer Tree Shelter scheme (462ha).

Seven licences have been issued for the Native Woodland Conservation Scheme this year for 53ha.

The department has received 38 appeals relating to afforestation, 34 on tree felling and 16 on forest roads.