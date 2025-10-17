Agri-Food Regulator takes further legal action against Asba Meats

The Agri-Food Regulator is taking further legal action against Co. Clare based meat processor Asba Meats.

The regulator has confirmed to Agriland that it has initiated proceedings under the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain (Unfair Trading) Regulations 2023.

The proceedings relate to the alleged non-payment of a number of suppliers for animals presented for slaughter at Asba Meats.

The regulator added that the matter is due before the courts in early November.

Last year, the Agri-Food Regulator recorded its first conviction for a breach of the unfair trading practices (UTP) Regulations against Asba Meats at Ennis District Court.

The case concerned Asba Meats Ltd., over the non-payment of €10,059 for cattle delivered to the slaughter plant by a west of Ireland farmer.

The court heard that, in August 2023, the farmer in question made a complaint to the Agri-Food Regulator claiming that Asba Meats was in breach of the UTP Regulation as a result of the non-payment for animals which were delivered to the processor in October 2022.

Under the 2021 UTP Regulation, failure to pay within a 60-day period constitutes a breach.

The Agri-Food Regulator (An Rialálaí Agraibhia) is an independent statutory office established under the Agricultural and Food Supply Chain Act 2023.

The regulator is concerned with promoting fairness and transparency in the agri-food supply chain.

Its statutory remit and focus is on business-to-business relationships within the supply chain.